VantageScore CreditGauge™ November 2025: Holiday Spending Drives Credit Card Balance Growth

"Average credit balances grew in November compared to the previous year, while Personal Loan and Credit Card originations also increased year-over-year — suggesting that more consumers are accessing additional liquidity in comparison to last year's holiday season," said Susan Fahy, EVP and Chief Digital Officer at VantageScore. "Many consumers entered the 2025 festive season with tighter household budgets, likely due to a combination of a softer labor market and persistently higher prices, among other factors."

LATE-STAGE DELINQUENCIES RISING MODESTLY AS K-SHAPED CREDIT ECONOMY PERSISTS: Late-stage delinquencies, or 90–119 Days Past Due (DPD), rose modestly to 0.24%, representing a 30% increase on a relative year-over-year basis. Month-over-month, early-stage delinquencies edged up only slightly (+0.03%) while mid-stage delinquencies remained flat. The ongoing upward trend in late-stage consumer delinquencies likely indicates a persistent repayment strain among a subset of borrowers that continues to bifurcate the U.S. consumer economy.

AVERAGE BALANCES CLIMB, BUT UTILIZATION STAYS BROADLY STABLE: In November 2025, the average balance increased to $106,000, a $77 (+0.07%) rise from October – a new post-pandemic high. Compared to November 2024, balances also grew by $1,459 (+1.4%), demonstrating steady year-over-year growth. Meanwhile, the balance-to-loan ratio slightly declined to 50.80%, reflecting stable utilization. Despite rising balances and early holiday shopping, consumers are showing discipline in their use of credit.

PERSONAL LOAN, CREDIT CARD ORIGINATIONS RISE YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS CONSUMERS SEEK LIQUIDITY: Year-over-year, the most significant increases in originations were in Personal Loans (+0.56%) and Credit Cards (+0.34%), while Mortgages (+0.02%) only edged up slightly and Auto Loans declined (-0.12%). Household budgets were likely tighter entering the 2025 holiday season than last year, and as a result, consumers appeared to seek increased short-term liquidity.

SOURCE VantageScore