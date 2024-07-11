VantageScore, FHFA, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Release Historical VantageScore 4.0 Mortgage Data Set

Mortgage Data Set Available Immediately - The data release takes place today, July 11 , at 10:00 a.m. ET .





Mortgage industry participants can access the VantageScore 4.0 historical data set on the Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Credit Score Model Implementation websites, available here: Comprehensive Data - The VantageScore 4.0 historical data set released today represents a portion of the GSEs' loan portfolios from 2013 to 2023. Loan level data for VantageScore 4.0 includes 25 million records for Fannie Mae and 20 million records for Freddie Mac. Within both data sets, each loan has a VantageScore 4.0 credit score. Additionally, the Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) and Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) information amounts to another 38 million records for Fannie Mae and another 33 million records for Freddie Mac. By providing these extensive data sets and aiding the swift implementation of VantageScore 4.0 for GSE-funded mortgages, VantageScore estimates the number of qualifying eligible mortgage applicants will increase by over 2.5 million, resulting in an incremental $1 trillion in potential new mortgages.

"VantageScore applauds the FHFA and the GSEs in their commitment to implement VantageScore 4.0 in order to provide the mortgage industry with the most innovative, predictive and inclusive credit scores," said Anthony Hutchinson, SVP, Industry and Government Relations, VantageScore. "This is an important and necessary step to modernize the outdated and exclusionary credit scores that lenders in the conventional-conforming mortgage market have been forced to use."

In 2022, the FHFA mandated the use of VantageScore 4.0 for lenders who sell loans to Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac pursuant to the 2018 Credit Score Competition Act. This action by the FHFA addresses the homeownership gap in the U.S. while simultaneously improving predictive performance for lenders. Outdated models in housing finance often exclude millions of creditworthy, underserved borrowers. VantageScore 4.0 scores an estimated incremental 33 million more people than traditional models, making it considerably more inclusive. For this reason, the FHFA's efforts to modernize mortgage risk assessment and encourage credit-scoring competition in the mortgage industry have been met with broad, bipartisan Congressional support.

To learn more about migrating to VantageScore 4.0, visit the Mortgage homepage.

