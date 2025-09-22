Vantara Achieves Global Humane Conservation Certified™ Distinction for Animal Care, Welfare and Wellbeing

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Humane Society, the international brand of American Humane Society, the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare practices, announced today that Vantara, a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation center in India, has earned the Global Humane Conservation Certified™ distinction for its humane standards of care and treatment of animals. Vantara has established the highest benchmark in animal welfare, rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation.

Vantara is an expansive, private wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation center, spearheaded by Mr. Anant Ambani, Executive Director of the Reliance Industries. Spanning roughly 3,500 acres, it features advanced veterinary facilities such as elephant hydrotherapy, MRI suites, and surgical theatres. Vantara seeks to elevate animal conservation to new heights by protecting endangered species, safeguarding genetic diversity, restoring habitats, and championing efforts such as rewilding and reintroduction. Through cutting-edge research, community engagement, and climate-conscious initiatives, Vantara fosters harmony between wildlife, people, and the ecosystem they share.

"We are pleased to announce that Vantara has met the science-based standards to become Global Humane Conservation Certified," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of Global Humane Society. "Global Humane Society's independent audit revealed that animal welfare is prioritized and conservation is advanced at Vantara."

Rigorous Certification Standards:

To be recognized as Global Humane Certified, Vantara passed a rigorous independent assessment that reviewed the wellbeing of animals in its care. The unique process is guided by the latest science and best practices and is informed by respected veterinarians and experts in the fields of animal welfare, animal science, zoology, and ethics who have decades of experience in protecting animals.

The independent validation process provides confidence that the institution is meeting a high benchmark of care. The process included an onsite audit that assesses animal welfare. Factors considered during the audit include, but are not limited to, housing, food, water, lighting, shade, sound, activity levels, and the training of staff who are interacting with the animals. The benchmarks are species-specific.

The Global Humane Conservation™ Certification program is the first certification effort solely dedicated to helping verify the welfare and humane treatment of wild animals living in zoos, aquariums, and conservation centers across the globe. The program enforces rigorous, science-based, and comprehensive criteria for animal welfare that are reviewed by an independent Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of world-renowned leaders in the fields of animal science, animal behavior, and animal ethics. The audit helps to verify humane practices at deserving institutions.

You can view the press conference about Vantara's Global Humane Certification here and learn more about Vantara here. Website: https://vantara.in/en Instagram: @vantara

About Global Humane Society:

Global Humane Society is the international brand of American Humane Society, which is the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.

