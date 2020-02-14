VANTAS Begins Search for Site To Build Vehicles in the U.S.

The SST is only considering existing facilities for vehicle production. Utilizing an existing plant will help as the company works to meet its aggressive on sale goal.

VANTAS vehicles, the first of which will be SUVs, will be sold in North America beginning at the end of 2021 or early 2022.

All questions, inquiries and proposals regarding the site selection process can be directed to: siteselectionteam@haahauto.com.

About HAAH Automotive Holdings

HAAH Automotive Holdings was formed by a group of leading auto industry executives and experts to create a new experience both for customers and its dealer partners. Designed to meet the needs of 21st century car buyers, the company is creating new methods, processes and procedures to increase transparency, clarify pricing, and simplify purchase and vehicle service for the customer. The company is based in Irvine, Calif.

About Chery

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. was established on January 8, 1997. Over the past 20 years, the company has always insisted on independent innovation and established a complete technology and product R&D system. Its products have been exported to more than 80 countries and regions around the world, created well-known product series such as ARRIZO, TIGGO and high-end brand EXEED. Chery's joint ventures have brands such as Jaguar Land Rover, Qoros, and Cowin. Chery has been the top brand for the export of passenger vehicles from China for 17 consecutive years.

More information is available at:

www.vantas.com

www.haahauto.com

