VANTEDGE MEDICAL APPOINTS BRIGHAM BRANDON AS CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

Veteran MedTech leader brings more than two decades of operational and supply chain expertise to the role

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantedge Medical ("Vantedge"), proven partner to medical device OEM customers in complex precision machining, sophisticated sheet metal manufacturing and assembly and portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), has appointed Brigham Brandon as Chief Operations Officer ("COO").

Brigham Brandon, Chief Operations Officer, Vantedge Medical

Brigham Brandon brings more than 20 years of experience in operations and supply chain to Vantedge as COO. He has a proven track record of driving strategic operational improvements in the medical device and life sciences industries. Most recently at Viant Medical, he led operations for the Advanced Metals Solutions business, which included 7 factories and over 1500 full-time employees. Under Brigham's operational leadership, business grew by over 25% achieved through organic growth, new products, KPI performance, operational excellence, and talent development. Prior to Viant, he spent over a decade at Covidien (now part of Medtronic's Minimally Invasive Therapies Group), leading logistics and supply chain initiatives across 14 plants for $1.8B in annual revenue. Brigham holds a BA in Philosophy from Wake Forest University and served as an Officer in the U.S. Army.

Brian King, CEO and Chairman of Vantedge commented, "I have had the honor to work with Brigham for the better part of the last 2 decades and in 3 different companies. He is, simply put, one of the best operations professionals in the Medical Device space. Fully embracing servant leadership, he approaches solutions with a patient-first mindset while promoting a quality-focused culture. We are very excited to have him as our Chief Operations Officer."

"In this new role as COO, I am committed to bringing best-in-class processes to fuel innovation, drive operational efficiency, and build customers' trust. Vantedge has a great team of dedicated employees that are passionate about our mission to make a difference in the lives of patients and their families. I look forward to collaborating alongside them as we become the premier metals-based MedTech solutions partner from concept to full-scale manufacturing," said Brigham Brandon, COO.

The news follows a November 8th announcement from the company as it recently underwent a strategic transformation to combine the collective expertise of Vander-Bend Manufacturing, Inc., TMK Manufacturing, JL Haley, Swiss Precision Machining, and Omni Components under a single, cohesive brand - Vantedge Medical.

About Vantedge Medical

Vantedge Medical is the premier metals-based med-tech solutions partner from concept to full-scale manufacturing. At the forefront of precision engineering and innovation, the Vantedge team specializes in the development and manufacturing of vital components and capital equipment for medical markets such as Robotic Assisted Surgery, Orthopedics, Surgical Instruments, Dental, and more. The organization's teams work in unison, collaborating and problem-solving at eight sites across the United States, certified to ISO 9001 and 13485 with FDA registration to serve the manufacturing needs of the top Medical Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) around the globe.

For more information, please visit http://www.vantedgemedical.com

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners is a private equity firm that invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian holistically supports organizations with a focus on strategic positioning, people, processes, equipment, technology, and product innovation among others. With offices in New York and Florida, Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $2 billion since its founding in 2009.

For more information, please visit http://www.aterianpartners.com

SOURCE Vantedge Medical