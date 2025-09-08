Vantiq and TransformativeMed Partnership Locks in AI Strategy

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq , the leading global platform for building and operating intelligent systems in real-time, announced a new partnership today with TransformativeMed, the company behind the top-rated CORES Platform. This collaboration positions TransformativeMed as the preferred agentic-AI platform for Oracle Health clients seeking to enhance their Millennium EHR with seamlessly integrated clinical and operational workflow automation.

The partnership aims to deliver agentic systems to support multiple stakeholders across numerous workflows such as shift to shift handoffs, patient throughout, patient discharge and patient encounter summarization and clinical decision support.

"TransformativeMed has always been a pioneer in building applications trusted by clinicians—and the next leap forward will be led by intelligent systems operating in real time," said Dr. Ryan Vega, Chief Health Officer Vantiq. "TransformativeMed is the only platform capable of enabling agentic AI within existing clinical and operational workflows by powering systems that don't just process data, but think, react, and adapt in the moment. That's the kind of infrastructure our healthcare sector needs, and it's why TransformativeMed is the clear partner to lead this transformation."

Backed by patented technology that enables rapid development of intelligent applications, Vantiq is a trusted force in automating AI and making a paradigm shift in addressing real-world real-time challenges. This partnership affirms the value of the TransformativeMed CORES Platform as the foundation for building intelligent AI-based solutions that brings you closer to fulfilling the promise of your EHR investment.

"With TransformativeMed, we're delivering the future of healthcare infrastructure —today," said David Stone, CEO TransformativeMed. "We say 'Built for clinicians, by clinicians' because the medical practitioner is our focus and we will always innovate with the best available technology to increase patient safety, promote better outcomes and help make the life of the clinician better."

About Vantiq

Vantiq is the patented software platform for building and operating mission-critical systems that orchestrate and automate GenAI in real time. Built for environments where speed, scale and reliability are non-negotiable, Vantiq lets organizations sense, decide and act within milliseconds across the edge, the cloud or even disconnected settings. The platform powers intelligent operations in healthcare, public safety, defense, smart infrastructure and more, turning live data into decisive action when outcomes matter most. For more information, visit Vantiq.com .

About TransformativeMed

TransformativeMed harnesses the EMR to create an intelligent digital workspace that dramatically improves the usability of Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), with specialty-specific and disease-specific workflows embedded within the EMR. The CORES Platform and CORE Diabetes securely synchronize clinical workflow, tasks, alerts, notifications and messages to harmonize the care team and create seamless communication across all care providers, using any device, including mobile. Learn more at TransformativeMed.com .

