Vantiq House at Davos: Redefining Real-Time Solutions for Global Crises

News provided byVantiq House at Davos
Jan 22, 2025, 09:21 ET
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiq is pleased to invite you to the Vantiq House during the World Economic Forum for an exclusive opportunity to explore how real-time intelligence and generative AI are addressing the world's most critical challenges.
What: The Vantiq House – An exclusive opportunity to connect with global leaders and decision-makers, engage in actionable discussions, and experience transformative solutions addressing the world's most critical challenges firsthand.
When:
- Innovation Showcase & Networking: 1:00 PM – 5:30 PM
- Sunset Champagne Reception: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Where: Vantiq House, Tanzbühlstrasse 9, Davos Platz
Why You Should Attend:
- Experience Groundbreaking Innovations: Discover how Vantiq's generative AI platform is delivering life-saving, real-time solutions for disaster response, healthcare, public safety, and energy resilience.
- Engage in Strategic Dialogues: Join conversations with global leaders about leveraging cutting-edge technologies to address pressing challenges like wildfires, public health emergencies, and energy crises.
- Preparedness Led by Visionary Leaders: CEO Marty Sprinzen, CHO Ryan Vega, and Nick Bray CBE – will demonstrate how advanced AI-powered systems enable governments and organizations to anticipate, adapt and act decisively in the face of escalating global challenges.
- Build High-Impact Partnerships: Network with policymakers, executives and innovators who are shaping the future of resilience and preparedness.
Why This Matters:
The Vantiq House provides a platform for global leaders to witness actionable solutions that address today's most urgent crises. This is an unparalleled opportunity to explore how cutting-edge technologies are reshaping industries and governments to better prepare for an uncertain future.
Note to Editors: For additional information about Vantiq's participation at the World Economic Forum and the Vantiq House, please refer to the following resources:
- Vantiq at Davos Overview: https://vantiq.com/davos-2025/
- About Vantiq: https://www.vantiq.com
- Press Inquiries: Maria Brown, [email protected]
- Vantiq Platform Overview: https://vantiq.com/platform
SOURCE Vantiq House at Davos
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article