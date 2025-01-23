VANTIS VASCULAR ANNOUNCES SUPERIOR CLINICAL PERFORMANCE OF THE CROSSFAST ADVANCED DELIVERY SYSTEM IN FIRST COMMERCIAL CASES

CrossFAST performance exceeded expectations in ten complex high-risk coronary interventions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantis Vascular, Inc., a pioneering medical technology company founded by physicians with a passion to revolutionize vascular interventions, today announced the first commercial use of its CrossFAST Integrated Microcatheter Advanced Delivery System in a series of ten successful complex high-risk coronary interventional procedures (CHiP). The first case was performed by Dr. Amir Kaki at St. John's Hospital in Detroit, Michigan.

"CHiP procedures often involve patients with multiple comorbidities, tortuous anatomy and significant disease, requiring specialized tools to deliver percutaneous therapies," commented Dr. Kaki. "The CrossFAST Advanced Delivery System performed exceptionally well due to its ability to safely and efficiently navigate tight, highly calcified vessels. Despite the challenging anatomy, CrossFAST was easily advanced, enabling stent delivery to the lesion which otherwise would have been difficult and time-consuming. This advanced delivery system is whole new class of device that exceeds performance of traditional guide extensions making this a welcomed tool in the complex operator's toolbox."

Results from the initial clinical use of the CrossFAST System demonstrated 100% procedural success with quick and reliable delivery to the target location, successful stent delivery and no device-related complications. Superior deliverability was noted during several highly complex cases where a traditional guide extension catheter failed to reach the target lesion and was swapped out for the CrossFAST System, which was delivered with ease.

The CrossFAST System is the first and only dual monorail microcatheter advanced delivery system purpose-built for complex coronary and peripheral interventions. Unlike guide extension catheters, which have limited ability to reach targeted areas in high-risk PCIs and demonstrated risk of vessel trauma and damage to previously placed stents, the CrossFAST Advanced Delivery System incorporates an integrated microcatheter with a seamless transition to lower the risk of these adverse events during catheter delivery. The CrossFAST System is powered by DuoPROTM Interlocking Technology, a novel mechanism coupling the microcatheter to the outer delivery catheter, allowing the system to be advanced as one unit for enhanced pushability and efficient navigation, a significant limitation of guide extension catheters, especially in complex high-risk procedures.

"We are thrilled with the early performance of the CrossFAST System," said Frank Saltiel, MD, Chief Clinical Officer at Vantis Vascular. "The device's ability to navigate complex coronary anatomy with ease has the potential to revolutionize the way we approach CHiP procedures. We are confident that CrossFAST will play a crucial role in advancing coronary therapy by decreasing procedure times and reducing complications in patients with complex, difficult-to-treat lesions."

The CrossFAST Integrated Microcatheter Advanced Delivery System is commercially available in the United States as part of a limited market release. Full market release is planned for later in 2025.

About Vantis Vascular:

Vantis Vascular, Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to revolutionizing vascular interventions. Founded by physicians, Vantis develops performance-driven technologies that aim to provide faster, safer and more effective treatments. Its flagship products include the CrossFAST™ Integrated Microcatheter Advanced Delivery System and the CrossSHOCK™ Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System, currently in development. With a focus on innovation and patient-centric solutions, Vantis is committed to advancing the field of interventional cardiology and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

