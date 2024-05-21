VANTIS VASCULAR SECURES $5 MILLION IN SAFE FINANCING TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN VASCULAR INTERVENTIONS

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantis Vascular, Inc. (Vantis), a pioneering medical technology company founded by physicians with a passion to revolutionize vascular interventions, announced today the successful closing of a $5 million SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) financing round, which is convertible upon Vantis' future Series C preferred round. This financing, which follows a total raise of $24 million to date from high-net-worth individuals and NIH grants, marks a significant milestone in Vantis' journey to advance the field of interventional cardiology and improve patient outcomes.

"At Vantis, we're on a mission to transform the way the medical community navigates and treats complex and calcific arteries," said Jason Turner, Chief Executive Officer at Vantis. "This financing underscores the confidence of our investors in our vision, experienced management team, and the potential of our technologies to drive innovation and make a lasting impact in vascular interventions. This round will aid to accelerate our development efforts, while supporting the near-term commercial launch of our CrossFAST system."

Vantis' flagship products in development include the CrossFAST™ Integrated Microcatheter Guide Extension System and the CrossSHOCK™ Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) System. These innovative, next-generation solutions aim to enhance the delivery, safety and efficacy of vascular interventions, ultimately improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

"Coronary interventions are becoming increasingly more challenging, requiring specialized tools to deliver lifesaving therapies," stated Tim Fischell, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Vantis. "We are excited about the potential of our purpose-built, next-generation products to address these critical challenges. Physicians express a significant need to improve existing catheter-based technologies given anatomical challenges and the fact that we are treating more complex cases. Providing an integrated catheter system that will enhance procedural efficiency from start to finish will be game-changing."

The CrossFAST Integrated Microcatheter Guide Extension System, with 2-in-1 DuoPro™ Interlocking Technology, provides interventionalists with enhanced control and maneuverability to traverse the most calcific and tortuous anatomies, while the CrossSHOCK IVL System utilizes a low profile, micro electrode design to optimize the IVL experience, while striving for a safer, faster and more efficient approach to treating calcified arteries. Both products serve large and growing cardiovascular markets, including the multibillion IVL opportunity.

Products are currently in development and are not commercially available for sale in any geography. For more information about Vantis and its groundbreaking technology, visit www.vantisascular.com.

About Vantis Vascular:

Vantis Vascular, Inc. is a medical technology company dedicated to revolutionizing vascular interventions. Founded by physicians, Vantis develops performance-driven technologies that aim to provide faster, safer and more effective treatments to patients. With a focus on innovation and patient-centric solutions, Vantis is committed to advancing the field of interventional cardiology and improving patient outcomes worldwide.

SOURCE Vantis Vascular, Inc.