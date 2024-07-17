Vantiva Launches First Smart Security Camera with Environmental Sensors for Self-Storage Unit Monitoring

Vantiva Peek™ is an all-in-one solution that delivers 24/7 real-time alerting and visibility for renters.

ATLANTA, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global connectivity technology leader, today announced the launch of the Vantiva Peek™, a patent-pending smart camera with integrated motion, humidity and temperature sensors, designed for self-storage rental units.

Vantiva Peek is a complete in-unit monitoring solution, available exclusively from Vantiva's self-storage operator partners. Renters can access real-time and stored camera images and sensor data and receive automated alerts via a monthly service subscription to the Peek app.

The Vantiva Peek smart camera and associated app enable real-time unit monitoring with live images, temperature, humidity, and motion sensing.

"Vantiva Peek in-unit monitoring is the killer app the self-storage industry has been waiting for," says Reza Raji, Senior Vice President of Vantiva Smart Spaces IoT. "This solution meets consumers' expectations for smart security while adapting to the branding and business needs of self-storage operators at any scale."

Via the Peek mobile app, renters get 24/7 access to their current unit conditions and camera. The camera captures still photos or photo bursts when it detects motion or at user-scheduled intervals. The app issues automated alerts for events including motion detection, excess humidity, or temperatures outside the safe range for stored items.

Vantiva Peek is designed for the rugged conditions of self-storage. Peek cameras use Vantiva's next-generation wireless infrastructure to stay connected in large storage facilities with concrete and steel construction. Camera features include:

Wide-angle lens to capture a clear view of the entire unit.

to capture a clear view of the entire unit. Night vision.

Long-range, low-power wireless technology.

Quick mounting with the built-in magnetic backing.

with the built-in magnetic backing. Battery life of 2+ years, with easily replaceable AA batteries.

In-unit visual monitoring is a highly sought-after self-storage facility differentiator. "Consumers are increasingly willing to pay for video features and coming to expect always-on monitoring. For example, video doorbells are now the most common smart home devices, with 22% of households owning one," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "Real-time visual evidence is particularly valuable in applications such as home security, self-storage monitoring, and remote property management, where understanding the exact nature of an event is crucial for appropriate responses."

Vantiva Peek is a simple, affordable solution that instantly upgrades any storage unit to a smart space. This is the latest strategic milestone in Vantiva's ongoing commitment to providing innovative IoT technologies to make spaces smarter. Self -storage operators are invited to visit the Vantiva Peek page to learn more and schedule an introductory consultation.

About Vantiva

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. Vantiva has also earned a solid reputation for optimizing supply chain performance by leveraging its decades-long expertise in high-precision manufacturing, logistics, fulfillment and distribution. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

