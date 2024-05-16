Vantiva Launches the Self-Storage Industry's First Unified Operations Management Platform

Vantiva Smart Storage™ Version 1.0 offers unified technology subsystem control for self-storage portfolios.

ATLANTA, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global connectivity technology leader, today announced the launch of the Vantiva Smart Storage™ Version 1.0 operations management platform.

Vantiva Smart Storage™ V1.0 is the first operations management platform designed exclusively for the self-storage industry. This SaaS platform is built to make running a self-storage portfolio easier and more efficient by unifying all technology systems – including sensors, HVAC, access control and more – in a "single pane of glass" dashboard. It works with existing and new devices and subsystems, regardless of manufacturer and connection technology.

With access to data insights from every subsystem and location on a single screen, operators can oversee even thousands of sites from anywhere. The service includes customer needs assessment, dashboard customization, and system user training. Vantiva customers also receive ongoing support for the lifetime of the platform.

Vantiva Smart Storage™ V1.0 enables site operators to:

Reduce utility costs through remote HVAC monitoring and control.

through remote HVAC monitoring and control. Automate time-consuming daily tasks like lock-checks and walk-throughs.

like lock-checks and walk-throughs. Respond to real-time alerts , addressing events that could damage the facility, including leaks, fires, or unusual occupancy patterns.

, addressing events that could damage the facility, including leaks, fires, or unusual occupancy patterns. Increase safety & security through intrusion detection and motion-based video capture.

through intrusion detection and motion-based video capture. Simplify and Improve employee experiences through unified subsystem management.

"Ultimately, this is about giving self-storage access to the tools and technologies that have revolutionized so many other verticals," adds Raji. "With this operational management platform, self-storage operators will benefit from smart device connectivity and access the same level of insight, control, and opportunity as other connected markets."

Vantiva Smart Storage™ V1.0 is now available for deployment.

Visit Vantiva Smart Storage to learn more and schedule an introductory consultation.

About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva shares are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (VANTI).

Vantiva, formerly known as Technicolor, is headquartered in Paris, France. It is an independent company which is a global technology leader in designing, developing and supplying innovative products and solutions that connect consumers around the world to the content and services they love – whether at home, at work or in other smart spaces. With operations throughout the Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA, Vantiva is recognized as a strategic partner by leading firms across various vertical industries, including network service providers, software companies and video game creators for over 25 years. The group's relationships with the film and entertainment industry goes back over 100 years by providing end-to-end solutions for its clients.

Following the acquisition of CommScope's Home Networks in January 2024, Vantiva continues its 130-year legacy as a global leader in the connected home market.

Vantiva is committed to the highest standards of corporate social responsibility and sustainability across all aspects of their operations.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

