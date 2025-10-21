VanTrust Real Estate Breaks Ground On Industrial Development In West Valley City

325,000 SF of Class A Warehouse Space Coming To One of America's Fastest-Growing Markets

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing Progress. That's the spirit behind the recent groundbreaking in West Valley City, where VanTrust Real Estate officially launched construction on a new industrial development. More than just a milestone event, the project represents a forward-looking investment in Utah's booming economy, Phase 1 will deliver two modern Class A industrial shallow-bay warehouse buildings and 325,000 square feet of new opportunity to one of the fastest-growing regions in the country with one of the strongest economies. Construction on the first two buildings will begin immediately, with delivery anticipated in fall 2026. VanTrust plans to develop the second phase, two additional buildings totaling approximately 275,000 rentable square feet, based on market demand.

Located on a 32-acre site at 6095 West Beagley Road, the new industrial development is strategically positioned at the heart of one of America's vital distribution corridors – just minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport, Interstate 80, Interstate 15, State Route 201, and the Union Pacific Intermodal Hub. In addition to being able to tap into the area's transportation network, there is also consistent demand for shallow-bay warehouse space in this area. The project will specifically cater to local and regional warehouse tenants requiring lease space in the 10,000 to 30,000 square foot size segment.

"This groundbreaking is not just about moving dirt, it's about building opportunity," said Chris McCluskey, Executive Vice President of Development at VanTrust. "We're proud to bring high-quality, modern industrial space to West Valley City and to support the region's continued economic momentum."

The development is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for the region, including job creation, increased tax revenues, and a boost for surrounding business activity. It will also strengthen the city's position as a key logistics and industrial hub in the western U.S. The project will be represented by the Colliers' team of Tom Freeman, Travis Healey and Jeremy Jensen.

"Salt Lake County is experiencing sustained growth, and with that growth comes the need for intentional, strategic development," added Tom Freeman, Vice Chair at Colliers. "VanTrust is answering that call with this project, which supports our long-term vision for economic vitality and regional connectivity."

VanTrust has developed more than 73 million square feet across the country consisting of approximately $8 billion of office, industrial, and mixed-use development and acquisitions. This latest investment further cements its footprint in the Salt Lake market.

About VanTrust Real Estate

VanTrust Real Estate, LLC is a full-service real estate development company. The company acquires and develops real estate assets for the Van Tuyl family portfolio and offers a broad range of real estate services, including acquisition, disposition, development, development services, corporate services, and asset enhancement. Product types include office, industrial, multifamily, mixed-use and science + technology. VanTrust works nationally with regional offices in Columbus, Dallas, Phoenix, Jacksonville, and Salt Lake City with its headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.vantrustre.com .

SOURCE VanTrust Real Estate