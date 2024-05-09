VanTrust Real Estate Purchases Historic Salt Lake Lumber Building in Downtown Salt Lake

Company Plans to Convert Historical Gem into Contemporary Office Space and Regional Headquarters

SALT LAKE CITY, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VanTrust Real Estate announced that they have completed the purchase of the historic Salt Lake Lumber Building.

"We are thrilled to have made this investment in downtown Salt Lake City," said Chris McCluskey, VanTrust's Executive Vice President of Development for Salt Lake City. "The Salt Lake Lumber Building provides us with a unique opportunity to take this rare turn-of-the-century building and transform it into a contemporary office space that serves our company as well as other Utah businesses."

The three-story, 26,997-square-foot brick building located at 205 North 400 West was built in 1909 and features exposed heavy timber, exposed brick and stone walls, maple flooring, a wood staircase, exposed wood ceilings and brick arches around windows.

"The Salt Lake Lumber Building has history, authenticity, and an amazing story," said McCluskey. "With contemporary design updates mixed with its historical features, it will be a special place that inspires creativity and productivity. Simply put, it will be a great place to work!"

The Salt Lake Lumber Building was originally built as the Morrison-Merrill Lumber Company Office - one of Utah's largest and most important lumber company offices. The building marked the beginning of both the physical and economic expansion of Morrison-Merrill and its transformation into a major regional supplier of wood products.

"We love the story behind this building and what it meant to the Morrison-Merrill Lumber Company," said VanTrust President Dave Harrison. "And now it's part of the VanTrust story. As our new regional headquarters, the building provides an opportunity for VanTrust to focus on this area and demonstrate our motto of 'developing with a difference.' We can preserve this iconic building in the heart of the city to strengthen the city's architectural and historical fabric of the community and contribute to downtown's economic vibrancy and growth."

VanTrust hopes to start demolition and interior renovation this summer and have it completed for occupancy in early 2025.

VanTrust Real Estate is a Kansas City-based, full-service real estate development company, that was recently recognized as NAIOP's 2023 Developer of The Year. Since its founding in 2010, VanTrust has grown into one of the largest privately held commercial real estate companies in the nation. Specializing in office, industrial, multifamily, science + technology and mixed-use development, the company has developed more than $6.8 billion of product nationwide and has regional offices in Columbus, Dallas, Phoenix, Jacksonville, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.vantrustre.com.

