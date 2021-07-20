VanWest Partners Acquires Two Properties For Second Self Storage Fund

DENVER, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VanWest Partners, an opportunistic investment firm specializing in commercial real estate acquisition, management, and sales, announces the acquisition of two self storage facilities to its newest fund, VanWest Self Storage Fund II, LLC.

The 2-property North Carolina portfolio was closed in late June and includes self storage facilities in Shelby, NC and in Hickory, NC. The portfolio totals 219,000 net rental square feet and 1,570 units including 127 boat and RV parking spaces.

North Carolina Portfolio Property

VanWest plans to rebrand the facilities under its ClearHome Self Storage management platform. By leveraging technology coupled with an active, hands on-management approach, ClearHome will drive net operating income by optimizing expense loads and dynamically managing revenue streams. With the addition of the North Carolina acquisition, VanWest now owns and operates self storage facilities in 8 states and 12 metro areas nationwide.

VanWest Self Storage Fund II has acquired 9 storage facilities within select target markets within the United States. The Fund is designed to provide an investment opportunity that combines durable, predictable income streams with capital appreciation. Since Fund II's inception in January of 2021, VanWest has deployed nearly $50,000,000 in gross capitalization in markets including Florida, Michigan, Ohio, and North Carolina.

"The North Carolina portfolio adds diversity and depth to the Fund II portfolio, and complements our existing North Carolina locations by enabling us to spread fixed operating expenses across a larger, more geographically concentrated asset base. We're thrilled to join the Shelby and Hickory business communities, and look forward to serving our customer base as we rebrand and improve the facilities," said Jacob Vanderslice, Managing Partner of VanWest.

VanWest expects to close Fund II by the end of 2021, with acquisitions scheduled to close in Illinois and Florida in Q3. By the end of this year, Fund II will have deployed approximately $30,000,000 in equity and nearly $100,000,000 in gross capitalization.

VanWest Partners and its affiliates have successfully invested in 30 self storage projects totaling 1,800,000 rentable square feet and over 15,000 units. VanWest is a top 100 facilities owner, and top 25 management company in the US.

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic investment firm specializing in commercial and residential real estate within the United States. By harnessing a diversified strategy and uncovering value in overlooked target markets, VanWest maximizes investment performance for its stakeholders while avoiding the traditional, single focus strategy of many investment companies. At VanWest, we reveal and maximize opportunity to make a positive and lasting impact. Learn more about VanWest at VanWestpartners.com or on LinkedIN.

Media Contact:

Katie Lyon

(303) 877-2859

[email protected]

SOURCE VanWest Partners