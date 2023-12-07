VanWest Partners Announces Self Storage Development Project in Denver, CO

News provided by

VanWest Partners

07 Dec, 2023, 07:15 ET

DENVER, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanWest Partners (VanWest), a Denver-based commercial real estate investment firm specializing in self storage, recently broke ground on a self storage development project at 2425 S. Colorado Boulevard in Denver, Colorado. When construction is completed, the project will be operated by the firm's wholly owned self storage management company, ClearHome Self Storage.

Continue Reading
ClearHome Self Storage - Colorado Blvd.
ClearHome Self Storage - Colorado Blvd.

ClearHome Self Storage – Colorado Blvd. will be a 5-story building consisting of over 93,000 square feet of Class A, climate-controlled self storage units. The location sits in a primary retail and commercial corridor, with more than 4,300 planned or under-construction multi-family units expected to be delivered within the submarket. The previous building on the site, a two-story, Class C office building built in 1978, has been demolished and construction on the new building is underway. The project team consists of Galloway Architecture as the Architect and Civil Engineer and Waner Construction as the General Contractor. Construction financing was provided by Wintrust Financial.

Jacob Vanderslice, a principal at VanWest Partners, shares, "Most of our self storage asset base is outside of Colorado, and we're thrilled to have a new project underway in our hometown. There's a general lack of quality self storage options in the submarket, and we look forward to serving our customers in southeast Denver when we open in early 2025."

Construction is expected to last approximately 14 months with a targeted store opening in the first quarter of 2025.

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic real estate investment firm specializing in self storage acquisitions, development, and management. VanWest targets a full range of investment opportunities from development to fully stabilized assets in primary, secondary, and tertiary markets with strong fundamentals and an opportunity to add value through both revenue and expense optimization. Accredited investors are invited to participate in value-add self storage throughout the continental U.S. Learn more at www.VanWestPartners.com.

About ClearHome Self Storage

ClearHome Self Storage (ClearHome) is a self storage management company operating 38 facilities across the US. With a focus on operational excellence, ClearHome serves customers with integrity and an unwavering commitment to positive customer experiences. ClearHome Self Storage is owned and operated by VanWest Partners, a Denver-based real estate investment firm specializing in value-add self storage opportunities. Learn more at www.ClearHomeStorage.com.

SOURCE VanWest Partners

Also from this source

Self Storage Investment Firm VanWest Partners Reaches Over $80 Million in Total Capitalization for Fund III

Self Storage Investment Firm VanWest Partners Reaches Over $80 Million in Total Capitalization for Fund III

VanWest Partners (VanWest), a Denver-based commercial real estate investment company specializing in self storage, announces the tenth and eleventh...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Commercial Real Estate

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.