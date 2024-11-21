VanWest Partners Deploys $23 Million in Capitalization, Expands National Self Storage Portfolio with Three Strategic Acquisitions

VanWest has deployed nearly $32 million in total capitalization in 2024. Post this

ClearHome Self Storage – Springdale ( Springdale, AR ): Size: 539 units, 72,645 NRSF Located in the thriving Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area, this facility offers a mix of drive-up, non-climate-controlled, and interior climate-controlled units. Built in 2007 and expanded in 2018, the property benefits from a strong, underserved market with no direct competitors within 1.5 miles. ClearHome Self Storage – Arville ( Las Vegas, NV ): Size: 314 units, 36,400 NRSF Situated in a dense, infill location 2 miles northwest of the Las Vegas Strip, this three-story Class A facility was built in 2021, and features a mix of climate-controlled and non-climate storage options. ClearHome Self Storage – Dacula ( Dacula, GA ): Size: 425 units, 58,750 NRSF, + 27,720 NRSF of parking spaces Located in an affluent Atlanta suburb, this facility offers a diverse unit mix of drive-up and climate-controlled unit options. Built in phases from 2016 to 2024, the facility will benefit from a rapidly growing submarket with limited self storage competition.

All three facilities are now operated by ClearHome Self Storage, VanWest's vertically integrated management platform. ClearHome enhances operational efficiency by increasing occupancy, reducing operating expenses, and delivering a seamless leasing experience for local customers.

Jacob Vanderslice, Co-Founder and Principal at VanWest Partners, commented: "With strong demographics and self storage consumer demand, each of these respective submarkets tell great stories for long term performance. And with market strength as a foundation, we're excited to see how these new facilities can perform with the benefit of a more effective operational platform."

VanWest has deployed nearly $32 million in total capitalization in 2024. With muted transaction volume the last few years, the firm anticipates an increase in acquisition volume in 2025. "We're optimistic about the evolving market conditions and excited to uncover new opportunities for our investors next year," added Vanderslice.

VanWest continues to invite accredited investors to explore its various value-add self-storage investment offerings.

About VanWest Partners

VanWest Partners is an opportunistic real estate investment firm specializing in self storage acquisitions and management. With expertise in both development and repositioning existing assets across a variety of target markets, VanWest delivers consistent value through conservative underwriting assumptions, and a vertically-integrated management platform focused on operational excellence. For more information, visit www.VanWestPartners.com.

