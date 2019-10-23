Vape Expo IECIE will open in less than 10 days

As of 2019, the Shenzhen IECIE eCig Expo has been successfully held for the fifth time. IECIE witnessed great changes in the vape industry with respect of economy and lifestyle. Without doubt, the show at the Shanghai New International Expo Center will again guide the industry. As one of the most active e-cigarette markets in China, Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region are strategic highlands related to the future development of the e-cigarette industry in China. The strength of the economic center to drive the layout of the domestic e-cigarette industry is beyond doubt. What's more, IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week provides a broader space for e-cigarette companies to explore Chinese and foreign markets. The high internationalization of the exhibition and the diversity of products constitute an excellent platform for e-cigarette exhibitors and professional visitors to expand Chinese and foreign vape market.

This year, IECIE's organizer has not only invited overseas buyers, e-commerce trading companies, medical chain institutions, but also distributors from 3c consumer electronics and other fields, covering tens of thousands of domestic and foreign e-cigarette terminal markets. With this sense, IECIE Shanghai Steam Culture Week will witness the blossoming of all major vape brands. As the rapid development of Chinese vape industry, IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week will work together with other cross-over industries like Youzan, E-commerce, and 36Kr, to achieve win-win cooperation and actively develop new products for the world's electronic cigarettes by bringing more excellent product experience and service!

Recent trends in the vape industry have brought a critical period where consumers are beginning to recognize e-cigarettes, the design, concept and publicity of e-cigarette products will play a decisive role in the market. In this exhibition, there will be a large number of trendy and art-level e-cigarette products unveiled. E-cigarettes are a fast product where innovation is needed in both products and marketing. Only by providing first-class service and excellent quality can it change the supply and demand pattern of the industry.



According to the 2019 China Statistical Yearbook, the current e-cigarette market in China has reached 100 billion yuan. In order to have a better understanding of the vape market, IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week will unite 36Kr and Youzan to provide various vape forums such as "Breaking Acceleration Interestion International E-cigarettes Industry Forum" and "Vanguards' Talk -- China Vape Industry Forum by Youzan". The upgraded industrial demand and high-speed technological innovations have made e-cigarettes one of the hottest commodities in recent years.



IECIE Shanghai Steam Culture Week also designed a grand year-end new product promotion and dealer conference called "New Product and Distribution Conferences" aiming to provide a business platform for e-cigarette brand exhibitors and vape dealers or e-cigarette joining agents. 22 well-known brands including Yuet RELX, ZIPPO, vvild Ono, FLOW, MOTI, and Vitav will be hosting conferences at the expo. There is no doubt that visitors will encounter a number of preferential dealer policies, and a variety of surprising activities.



From October 30th to November 1, 2019, IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week will be held at W4/W5 Hall of Shanghai New International Expo Center. It is estimated that nearly 30,000 people will visit the exhibition. What are you waiting for?



Exhibition time: October 30-November 1st, 2019

Venue: W4-W5, Shanghai New International Expo Center

Organizer: Shenzhen UBM Creativity Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Free Ticket link: http://aud.iecie.com/hy/dzy_pc/index_en.html?ly=pc03139133

