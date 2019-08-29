Vapen MJ Announces Baby Bash Powered by Vapen Product Collaboration

VANCOUVER, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vapen MJ Ventures (OTCQX: VAPNF) (CSE: VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated agricultural technology, services and property management company in the regulated cannabis industry, today announced a new product collaboration with Mexican-American rapper and singer Baby Bash.

Vapen is releasing a "Baby Bash Powered by Vapen" line of Vapen Pen Batteries and Bash Berry, a new cannabis cartridge flavor. The batteries, available in gold and rose gold, may be used for CBD or Cannabis products. The Bash Berry cartridge, also available in gold and rose gold, is a medical cannabis product.

Baby Bash will be making a personal appearance from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Pacific time on the product launch date of August 30, 2019 at Vapen's Wellness Spot, located at 4140 W. Indian School Road in Phoenix, AZ. The Wellness Spot is adjacent to Herbal Wellness Center on Indian School Road.

Vapen's collaboration with Baby Bash expands Vapen product visibility with Latino millennials, who account for over 20% of all U.S. millennials. Baby Bash first received mainstream attention with his popular single "Suga Suga", which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 7 and has more than 129 million YouTube views. Other hits include Cyclone, with more than 57 million views and Baby I'm Back with over than 29 million views on YouTube. Baby Bash's participation in the launch will enhance Vapen's brand amongst the large, Latino youth demographic with prominent Instagram promotions by Baby Bash, other influencers and Vapen, as well as other forms of social media and earned media.

"Working with Baby Bash, who shares our mission to improve people's lives and increase awareness of the benefits of our products, is a unique opportunity for Vapen," commented Thai Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vapen MJ Ventures. "This exciting product collaboration with a leading artist who brings a diverse following of millennials aligns with our strategy to increase our product reach and expand our brand awareness in new markets."

Baby Bash Powered by Vapen Pen batteries and Baby Bash Powered by Vapen Bash Berry cartridge are available for purchase beginning August 30th at The Wellness Spot, Herbal Wellness Center and wherever Vapen products are sold. For more information on these products and other Vapen products, please visit our websites at www.vapenmj.com or www.vapencbd.com.

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion plans include partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

Forward Looking Statements

We seek safe harbour.

SOURCE Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation