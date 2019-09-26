Vapen MJ Announces Cannabis THC Extraction and Production Partnership in Oklahoma

Vapen Branded THC concentrates, edibles and extraction products

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vapen MJ (OTCQX: VAPNF; CSE: VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated agricultural technology, services and property management company in the regulated cannabis industry, today announced a cannabis THC production and extraction partnership with Texoma Herb Company in Oklahoma.

Texoma has a licensed retail dispensary, greenhouse and outdoor growing operations in Kingston, OK. Oklahoma is one of the fastest growing medical marijuana markets in the U.S. according to the August 2019 Annual Marijuana Business Factbook report, based on the average number of patients as a percentage of the population.

The new, state-of-the-art extraction and production facility is anticipated to be fully operational and selling Vapen branded product wholesale to licensed Oklahoma dispensaries throughout the state by the end of 2019. Vapen MJ will provide the Vapen brand, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and back office support for the partnership. The partnership with Texoma will facilitate the launch of Vapen branded product including a line of THC concentrates, edibles and extraction products to dispensaries in the state of Oklahoma.

"We are strategically adding capacity in a new market that has one of the fastest-growing medical marijuana patient populations. We will be launching Vapen branded products that deliver our high quality and purity standards," commented Thai Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vapen MJ. "Our partner Texoma, with outdoor growing capability in the state of Oklahoma as well as greenhouse operations, has built a solid reputation for quality cannabis products. This relationship underscores our commitment to expanding through partnerships in new markets as we execute to our growth strategy to expand our U.S. presence and increase our brand awareness."

For more information on these products and other Vapen products, please visit our websites at www.vapenmj.com or www.vapencbd.com.

About Texoma Herb Company

Texoma Herb Company (THC) is a family owned and operated grower and processor of medical cannabis and related products for Oklahoma dispensaries to provide to their licensed patients and customers. Our mission is to provide an alternative natural way of healing without using industrialized pharmaceuticals.

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion plans include partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

Forward Looking Statements

We seek safe harbour.

SOURCE Vapen MJ Ventures Corporation