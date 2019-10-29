Vapen MJ Announces Cannabis THC Extraction, Production and Cultivation Partnership in Oklahoma

Anticipated 2019 year-end launch of Vapen THC concentrates, edibles and extraction products in Oklahoma

VANCOUVER, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vapen MJ (OTCQX:VAPNF; CSE: VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis THC and hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand, leveraging core expertise in extraction, outdoor cultivation and marketing to build wholesale distribution through revenue and profit sharing partnerships, announced today a cannabis THC production, extraction and cultivation partnership with the principals and founders of Texoma House of Cannabis to form Vapen Oklahoma, LLC in Oklahoma.

Texoma House of Cannabis has a licensed retail dispensary, as well as Texoma Cultivation greenhouse and outdoor growing operations in Madill, OK. Oklahoma is one of the fastest growing medical marijuana markets in the U.S. according to the August 2019 Annual Marijuana Business Factbook report, based on the average number of patients as a percentage of the population.

The new, state-of-the-art extraction and production facility is anticipated to be fully operational and selling product wholesale to licensed Oklahoma dispensaries throughout the state by the end of 2019. Vapen MJ will provide the Vapen brand, standard operating procedures (SOPs), and back office support for the partnership. The partnership with Texoma will facilitate the launch of Vapen branded product including a line of THC concentrates, edibles and extraction products to dispensaries in the state of Oklahoma.

"We are strategically adding capacity in a new market that has one of the fastest-growing medical marijuana patient populations. We will be launching Vapen branded, safe products that deliver our high quality and purity standards," commented Thai Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vapen MJ. "Our partner, with a retail presence and outdoor growing capability in the state of Oklahoma as well as greenhouse operations, has built a solid reputation for quality cannabis products. This relationship underscores our commitment to expanding through partnerships in new markets as we execute our growth strategy to expand our U.S. presence and increase our brand awareness."

About Texoma House of Cannabis

Texoma House of Cannabis is a state-licensed marijuana dispensary in Southern Oklahoma that stemmed from a desire to supply top-quality hemp-derived alternative medicine to the people who need it in the Sooner State. We aim to become the go-to resource for anything related to medical marijuana — from serving as an educational resource on the latest rules and regulations and how to apply for a medical marijuana patient license to helping customers determine and purchase the best products and accessories to manage their symptom relief. THC Texoma is a proud member of the National Cannabis Industry Association. www.THCtexoma.com

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion plans include partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

