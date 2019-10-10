Vapen MJ Appoints ASU Professor Jeffery L. Yarger, Ph.D. to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vapen MJ (OTCQX:VAPNF; CSE:VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis THC and hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand, leveraging core expertise in extraction and marketing to build wholesale distribution through revenue and profit sharing partnerships, announced today that Jeffery L. Yarger, Ph.D. has been appointed to Vapen MJ's advisory board.

Dr. Yarger brings extensive expertise in chemical and pharmaceutical research and development (R&D) to the Vapen MJ advisory board as a leading pharmaceutical R&D in both academic and industrial laboratories for over 20 years, and a professor of chemistry, biochemistry and physics at Arizona State University (ASU). He is also the founding director of the Magnetic Resonance Research Center (MRRC) at ASU and has numerous partnerships with pharmaceutical research including a long-standing research effort at Argonne National Laboratory (ANL), providing unique molecular characterization techniques for R&D in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with Dr. Yarger's extensive R&D and publications in pharmaceuticals, he also has significant active research projects in the areas of biophysical chemistry, nanomaterials and biopolymers, with over 150 publications in top scientific journals.

Through this appointment Vapen MJ is proactively addressing the demand for fundamental, authoritative research into the safety and effectiveness of cannabis and hemp derived products. In his role on the Vapen MJ advisory board, Dr. Yarger will bring independent academic research to the issue of vaping and inhaler-based delivery of cannabis based active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Dr. Yarger will lead the creation of a scientific focused R&D team for Vapen MJ.

"With an extensive background in pharmaceutical R&D and prior board advisory roles for similar commercial businesses, Dr. Yarger brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Vapen MJ Ventures," commented Thai Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vapen MJ. "Dr. Yarger's scientific insight and expertise will further strengthen our advisory board supporting our strategy to consistently improve our business and drive long term growth."

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion includes partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

