Vapen MJ Appoints Scott A. Hill, Esq. to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vapen MJ Ventures (OTCQX:VAPNF) (CSE: VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated agricultural technology, services and property management company in the regulated cannabis industry, today announced that Arizona Attorney Scott A. Hill, Esq. has been appointed to the Company's advisory board.

Mr. Hill brings expertise as a patent attorney to the Vapen MJ advisory board. A former stock broker with a background in Physics, Mr. Hill started practicing before the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2001. He is also licensed to practice law in the state of Arizona and in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. His practice has focused on transactional law, preparing and prosecuting patents, participating in product design and development, and design for manufacture of products he has designed.

"Scott was instrumental in successfully working with the USPTO for Vapen MJ's utility patent for our Cannabinoid Inhaler without a heating element. Scott crafted the claim in the filing, which makes the recently granted patent as broad as possible," commented Thai Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vapen MJ. "Scott's addition to the advisory board brings tremendous value to Vapen MJ and our unique product development strategy."

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion plans include partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

