Vapen MJ's VapenClear™ Recognized by Phoenix New Times for Purity and Quality

VANCOUVER, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Vapen MJ (OTCQX:VAPNF; CSE:VAPN) ("Vapen MJ") a fully integrated manufacturer and distributor of cannabis THC and hemp cannabinoid products under the Vapen Brand and leverages its core expertise in extraction and marketing. Vapen MJ continues its geographic expansion of wholesale distribution through revenue and profit-sharing joint venture partnerships in multiple states and is proud to announce that its VapenClear has won the Phoenix New Times "Best of Phoenix 2019" for Best Concentrate in the Goods and Services category.

VapenClear was chosen for its outstanding quality and purity, an important differentiator at this time when consumers are searching for brands they can use with confidence. According to New Times, "Cartridges sold by competitors sometimes contain such nonessential ingredients as propylene glycol, vegetable glycerin, polyethylene glycol, or coconut oil. Vapen doesn't resort to using any unnecessary filler material." The review goes on to say, "Lab tests show that these crystal-clear cartridges contain up to 99.52 percent total active cannabinoids."

"We are proud to be recognized by the New Times in their 2019 Best of Phoenix Goods and Services category for our VapenClear products, and for their recognition that we offer quality, clean and solvent-free concentrates made from 100% isolated cannabinoids free of additives," commented Thai Nguyen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vapen MJ. "The Vapen MJ brand represents safety, quality and purity. We do not sell or manufacture products that contain nicotine or Vitamin E acetate. Our compelling brand story is a cornerstone to our growth strategy."

About Phoenix New Times

Along with its hard-hitting journalism, New Times sponsors some of Phoenix's most popular live events. Its annual Best of Phoenix A'fare, tied to its popular annual "Best of Phoenix" issue, features cuisine from dozens of restaurants from all over the Valley, along with wine, cocktails, beer and entertainment. And at its annual NovemBEER Festival, nearly fifty local breweries serve up more than 100 beer options.

About Vapen MJ Ventures

Vapen MJ, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, currently operates in the US as an agricultural technology, services and property management company utilizing a full vertical integration business model to oversee and execute all aspects of cultivation, extraction, manufacturing (THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, edibles), retail dispensary, and wholesale distribution of high margin Cannabis THC and Hemp CBD products under the Vapen Brand. Vapen MJ expansion plans include partnering with cannabis license holders and hemp farms in multiple states within the US.

