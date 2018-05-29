VapeWild Announces Brick-and-Mortar Expansion

June 2nd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m is VapeWild Spartanburg's scheduled grand opening. Vaping enthusiasts over age 18 are welcome to the event at 300 E. Blackstock Rd., Suite G, Spartanburg, SC 29301. The day before, on Friday, June 1 at 12 p.m., we will host an official ribbon cutting by the Chamber of Commerce.

In a recent letter to the newest VapeWild employees, VapeWild President and Founder Steve Turner wrote, "I believe the decision we made to set up the VW Retail Team is an exciting and innovative strategy that fits perfectly with our company's vision and strategic initiatives. VapeWild continues to show significant growth; enabled by a highly productive sales and operations team coupled with innovative leading-edge technology platforms, processes and systems that give us the competitive edge."

With plans to open 50 stores in the next five to six months, VapeWild has quickly become a global brand that is serious about vaping and not much else. The company was established in 2014 by three poker players that recognized consumers' needs for a variety of vape flavors at a wholesale value. Since then, VapeWild has grown to support wholesale production and distribution, hardware distribution and direct, online consumer purchases, domestically and abroad.

Turner thinks great things are ahead for the company as a whole. "VapeWild's success to date is because of its commitment [to] people. When I speak of our focus being on people, I am referring to both our employees AND our consumers around the world who deliberately choose to do business with us. We strive to do everything in our power to exceed expectations and to always deliver that magical 'wow factor' that will keep [customers] coming back for more."

