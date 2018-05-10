Vapor Group, Inc. Announces Its Subsidiary, Royal CBD, to Introduce Extensive New Line of Hemp-Derived CBD Products

Yaniv Nahon, President, stated, "We are extremely excited to be in the CBD business. We are committing a major amount of our resources to this rapidly growing marketplace and will have a full line of CBD products in inventory within a few weeks." He added, "As many of you know, we have been working on developing our CBD line for months, and with this launch, believe that our CBD business will become a quick and significant contributor to our company's growth this year. A new website for Royal CBD is currently under development and we will announce its launch soon."

About Vapor Group, Inc.

Vapor Group, http://www.vaporgroup.com, is a publicly traded OTC company, trading under the symbol, VPOR, and today is a holding company for several subsidiaries.

The Company's principal wholly-owned subsidiary, Total Vapor, Inc. is the worldwide distributor of the revolutionary, hand-held automatic Easy Grinder™. For more information or to place an order, visit http://www.easygrinder.com, visit Amazon.com at http://a.co/5HOPUkE, email sales@easygrinder.com or call us at 844-420-EASY (3279). Easy Grinder™ is shippable to Canada.

CryptoTechCurrency, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary, specializes in cryptocurrency mining on a 24/7 basis of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin and others.

Vapor Group also owns Vapor 123, Inc., an e-cigarette, vaporizer and e-liquid company, and Royal CBD, Inc., a marketer of hemp-based CBD oil products.

If you have specific questions about the Company, please email us at investors@vaporgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.

