Vapor IO Launches Edge-to-Edge Kinetic Grid™ Platform, the World's First Software-Driven, Intelligent and Automated Infrastructure Offering

AUSTIN, Texas, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vapor IO , creators of the Kinetic Edge ™ architecture, and the fastest growing company for edge colocation, exchange and networking services, today announced its Kinetic Grid platform , the world's first software-driven, intelligent and automated infrastructure solution specifically designed to lower the cost and complexity of edge-to-edge applications. Tightly integrated with public and private first and last mile networks, the Kinetic Grid platform supports AI-driven, real-time applications operating between locally distributed sites, delivering cross-market edge-to-edge private backbone connectivity via Zayo's dark fiber network. Built as a platform for cloud providers, CDNs, IoT and immersive entertainment applications, the Kinetic Grid also supports the deployment of public and private 5G networks to enable wireless connectivity and Industry 4.0 applications over shared infrastructure.

Kinetic Edge Progress in 36 U.S. Markets Zayo's fiber backbone connects Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid

"Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid platform is the only technology and operational platform designed to deliver programmatic intelligence and sub-millisecond latencies," said Cole Crawford, CEO and founder of Vapor IO. "The Kinetic Grid provides the automated neutral-host infrastructure necessary to eliminate backhaul costs and implement low-latency services like factory robotics and 5G RAN."

A Fully-Integrated, Software-Driven Platform

Inspired by the vision of the Open Grid Alliance , Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid Platform delivers autonomous, intelligent infrastructure capable of supporting edge and grid services. It is built upon Vapor IO's award-winning Kinetic Edge® architecture being deployed in 36 U.S. cities, and combines software-driven networking, colocation, interconnection, and intelligence into a comprehensive, carrier-neutral platform. Because of its platform-level integration, customers can certify once and deploy everywhere. No other platform delivers edge-to-edge consistency and pre-integration of services across multiple markets.

The Kinetic Grid platform provides application programming interfaces (APIs) to provide software-controlled infrastructure, real-time telemetry, and intelligence. The complexity and demands of edge-to-edge applications requires automation to deliver both reactive and intent-based services.

Vapor IO has made the Kinetic Grid platform generally available in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Pittsburgh, and will soon also be available in Las Vegas and Phoenix. The company is actively deploying in 36 U.S. markets with new markets going online to meet customer demand.



Edge-to-Edge Connectivity Powered by Zayo

The Kinetic Grid platform incorporates Zayo fiber across markets, enabling customers to connect to multiple markets with dedicated, high-capacity backbones. Zayo is one of the world's largest providers of network and backbone services, across 400 global markets with 126,000 route miles of fiber. Vapor IO's software-defined network fully incorporates Zayo's fiber platform, allowing the programmatic provisioning of private backbones across Kinetic Grid markets.

"Vapor IO's software defined networking and interconnection services are an ideal fit with Zayo's high-performance fiber network," said Joel Daly, senior vice president, Product and Innovation at Zayo. "Our dark fiber solutions provide dedicated infrastructure, including paths that are optimized for latency. Kinetic Grid platform customers will benefit from high-capacity, flexibility and control."

Multi-Cloud Services with VMware's Telco Cloud Platform

Also announced today, VMware is partnering with Vapor IO to implement VMware's Multi-Cloud Services Grid in three U.S. markets — Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Dallas. VMware's Multi-Cloud Services Grid integrated with Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid platform will serve as an innovation testbed for discovery and verification of the Open Grid vision put forth by the Open Grid Alliance. The partners believe the combined system will lower the cost and complexity for application developers and service operators by stitching together multiple cloud and edge environments into a unifying real-time framework capable of supporting disaggregated 5G systems and real-time edge services.

"VMware has selected Vapor IO's Kinetic Grid platform as underpinning infrastructure for our initial implementation of the Multi-Cloud Services Grid," said Kaniz Mahdi, VP Advanced Technologies of VMware. "The Kinetic Grid offers telemetry and intelligence for enabling real-time hypercomposed services on the Multi-Cloud Services Grids."

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge-to-edge networking, colocation and interconnection platform capable of supporting the most demanding low-latency workloads at the edge of the wireless and wireline access networks. The company's Kinetic Grid platform combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The company's technologies deliver the most flexible, highly-distributed edge infrastructure at the edge of the wireless network. Vapor IO has deployed its Kinetic Edge services in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Pittsburgh, and is actively deploying in 36 additional markets. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter

Vapor, Kinetic Edge, Kinetic Grid and Kinetic Edge Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of Vapor IO, Inc.

About Zayo

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo's 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com/.

