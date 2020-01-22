Vapor IO Partners with Cloudflare on Nationwide Deployment

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vapor IO, creators of the Kinetic Edge ® platform and Kinetic Edge Exchange ™ (KEX), the first fully-integrated hardware and software platform for edge colocation, exchange and networking services, today announced Cloudflare will be rolling out its cloud services on the Kinetic Edge platform, nationwide.

"Cloudflare is a true edge pioneer," said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO. "By offering Cloudflare's performance and security services through Vapor IO's Kinetic Edge platform, we will collectively unleash a new generation of applications that demand ultra-low latency and high bandwidth capabilities at the edge of the network. Developers will be able to deploy Cloudflare Workers® to run serverless applications in Kinetic Edge cities, in close proximity to the devices they serve. Together we will drive the Third Act of the Internet, a fundamental re-architecting of how data is created, ingested, processed and routed at the outermost edges of the Internet."

36 Markets by 2021

Also announced today, Vapor IO completed its Series C financing, raising a total of $90 million to build out its Kinetic Edge platform in 36 U.S. markets by the end of 2021. The company's Kinetic Edge platform is already live in Chicago, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and Dallas, and the company is building out an additional 16 multi-site cities in 2020.

The first 36 cities to feature the Kinetic Edge platform are (in alphabetical order): Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.

"Vapor IO has an aggressive rollout plan that spans the entire U.S.," said Nitin Rao, Head of Global Infrastructure at Cloudflare. "Our mission is to help build a better Internet and our customers demand from us the most performant platform with a consistent experience across geographies. By partnering with Vapor IO, we're able to deliver the benefits of our edge computing platform, Cloudflare Workers, to a wide array of new locations."

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge networking, colocation and exchange platform at the edge of the wireless and wireline networks. Serving the world's largest carriers, operators, cloud providers, web-scale companies and other innovative enterprises, the company's Kinetic Edge ® platform combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The Kinetic Edge platform offers the most flexible, highly-distributed infrastructure for delivering modern, low-latency applications, and the company has deployed its Kinetic Edge in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Pittsburgh. By the end of 2020, the company plans to have its Kinetic Edge live in 20 US metropolitan markets, furthering its goal to deploy over 100 data centers in 36 U.S. markets over the next two years. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.

Vapor, Kinetic Edge and Kinetic Edge Exchange are trademarks of Vapor IO, all rights reserved.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. ( www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare ) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare's platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney.

Media contact:



For Vapor IO:

Jessica Gomez-Rees

Publicity Inc.

Jess@publicity.im

415-889-7444

For Cloudflare

Daniella Vallurupalli

press@cloudflare.com

SOURCE Vapor IO

Related Links

http://vapor.io

