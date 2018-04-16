Vapor Recovery Units Market Worth 1,007.2 Million USD by 2022

The report "Vapor Recovery Units Market by Application (Processing, Storage, and Transportation), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas (Upstream and Downstream), Landfills), and Region (North America (US, Canada), Europe (UK, Germany), Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Vapor Recovery Units Market is estimated to be USD 787.5 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 1,007.2 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the Vapor Recovery Units Market can be attributed to stringent environmental regulations for VOC emissions. Rising energy demand in the Middle East & Africa results into oil storage. This provides an opportunity to the Vapor Recovery Units Market to grow in the coming years.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg )

Browse 103 market data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 135 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Vapor Recovery Units Market"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vapor-recovery-unit-market-225586099.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports

Based on application, the transportation segment is projected to lead the Vapor Recovery Units Market during the forecast period

The transportation application segment is estimated to lead the Vapor Recovery Units Market in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of vapor recovery units in the oil & gas industry. Vapor recovery units are widely used in transportation to reduce VOC emission and make the recovered vapor saleable. Therefore, rising demand for installation of vapor recovery units in truck loading and rail loading is driving the growth of the transportation segment.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=225586099

Based on end-use industry, the oil & gas segment is projected to lead the Vapor Recovery Units Market during the forecast period

Based on end-use industry, the oil & gas segment is estimated to lead the Vapor Recovery Units Market in 2017, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. The growth of the oil & gas segment can be attributed to high demand for vapor recovery units in the downstream process in the oil & gas industry due to stringent regulations with respect to VOC emissions into the atmosphere. Growing demand for oil & gas products from the emerging economies, such as China and India, is fueling the growth of the oil & gas industry.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for vapor recovery units in 2017

The European region is estimated to lead the Vapor Recovery Units Market in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance in the near future. The high demand for vapor recovery units from the oil & gas industry in countries, such as the UK, Germany, and Italy, is a key factor driving the growth of the Vapor Recovery Units Market in Europe.

Key players operating in the Vapor Recovery Units Market include Carbovac (France), BORSIG Membrane Technology (Germany), John Zink Company (US), SYMEX Technologies (US), Aereon (US), HY-BON/EDI (US), Cool Sorption (Denmark), VOCZero (UK), Zeeco (US), Flogistix (US), Kappa Gi (Italy), and Kilburn Engineering (India).

Know more about Vapor Recovery Units Market:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/vapor-recovery-unit-market-225586099.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets