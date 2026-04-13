Var Don Releases New Song "Do Wid It" -- A Purpose-Driven Track Supporting Barber-Scotia College

100% of Proceeds to Benefit Historic HBCU Through Partnership with The 144K Collective and 9th Ward Productions

HOUSTON, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist Var Don is using his voice and platform for impact with the release of his new single, "Do Wid It," available April 10, 2026, on all major streaming platforms.

More than just a new track, "Do Wid It" represents a powerful fusion of music and mission. Created by Var Don and Jay Davis, with the 144K Collective, this independently written and produced record channels its energy into a greater cause: supporting Barber-Scotia College, a HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) located in Concord, North Carolina, that is currently facing serious financial distress.

In a bold commitment to giving back, 100% of all proceeds from the song, in perpetuity, will go directly to Barber-Scotia College, helping to fuel ongoing efforts to restore and sustain the historic institution.

"This wasn't about following a trend; it was about creating something real," said Var Don. "Every lyric, every beat came from us. And to be able to take that and turn it into something that supports Barber-Scotia… that's bigger than music. That's legacy work."

The track is released in collaboration with the 144K Collective and 9th Ward Productions, aligning culture with community impact at a time when audiences are increasingly seeking authenticity, not only in music but in how artists show up beyond it.

"This is what it looks like when creativity and purpose are fully aligned," said Davis. "This song features raw talent and intention. And now, every stream, every download becomes a way for people to be part of something meaningful and lasting for Barber-Scotia, its faculty and its students."

Founded in 1867, Barber-Scotia College remains one of the nation's earliest historically Black colleges, with a legacy rooted in expanding access to education. Today, renewed efforts to support the institution are gaining traction, with initiatives like this helping to bring new awareness and resources to sustain its future.

"Do Wid It" will be available across all major streaming platforms, with pricing determined by individual digital retailers. Listeners can support the cause simply by streaming, downloading, and sharing the track available here.

Var Don

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ABOUT THE 144k COLLECTIVE

Initiated in 2024, the 144k Collective is a coalition of philanthropists, entrepreneurs, influencers, community leaders and more that are dedicated to being "In the Business of Helping People." With a universal goal of providing $250 million in philanthropic aid on an annual basis, the organization follows a for-profit business model to utilize capital revenue in a socially responsible medium. The organization aims to reach a membership of 144,000 and thus develop a vast network that creates a virtuous circle of assistance touching communities across the nation. For more information, visit 144kcollective.org.

ABOUT 9th WARD PRODUCTION AND PROMOTIONS COMPANY, LLC

9th Ward Production and Promotions Company partners with forward-thinking ventures and artists to bring community-first, purpose-driven media, music and culture to life. For more information visit 9thwardrecording.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelly Maicon

Reputation Management Consultants

[email protected]

919-741-9784

SOURCE The Collective