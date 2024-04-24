Varana Capital Congratulates Future Innovators at International Youth Robotics Competition

DENVER, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recent FIRST® Championship in Houston, an international event for youth robotics and an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), young innovators showcased their brilliance in robotics. This renowned event, which took place April 17-20, 2024, ignited engineering excellence and camaraderie among 600 teams from across the globe, with 14 proudly representing Israel.

The Steampunks, a team from Ra'anana, Israel sponsored by Varana Capital, displayed remarkable vision, ingenuity, and cooperation as they advanced to the championship finals. The spirited presence of Varana Capital investors cheering and exhorting the Steampunks during the Championship exemplified the captivating excitement of the event.

Varana Capital Co-Founder and CIO Ezra Gardner commented, "Empowering young minds involves nurturing character, curiosity, and confidence. We take immense pride in sponsoring this remarkable team. As FIRST® Founder Dean Kamen once said, 'We're not using kids to build robots; we're using robots to build great kids.' We echo his sentiment and reaffirm our commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders and creators."

Another Israeli team, the Orbit from Binyamina, Israel, made history by becoming the first Israeli team to clinch the prestigious world championship title. As cheers resonated throughout the stadium and Israeli flags adorned the shoulders of triumphant youth, the scene epitomized the power of innovation and the resilience of the Israeli spirit.

Congratulations to all the teams for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to shaping the future of technology and innovation.

