VARC Solutions Expands QuickBooks Reseller/Affiliate Partner Program to Include IT/Managed Service Providers

MSPs can resell QuickBooks software, payroll, and merchant accounts through our affiliate partner program. – Robin Hall Tweet this

VARC Solutions is an Executive Level Solution Provider through Intuit's QuickBooks Solution Provider Program, and has operated the VIPP (VARC Incentive Partner Program) since 2017. While traditionally a sales and commission channel for QuickBooks small business bookkeepers and accountants, VARC Solutions is strategically targeting information technology firms that work with small to medium-sized businesses that often use QuickBooks.

"IT/Managed Service Providers like being a one-stop-shop for their small business customers. In addition to managing a client's servers, network, and Office productivity software, MSPs see the value in also providing accounting software purchases and license management, along with growing their revenue through QuickBooks payroll and merchant account activations. We're enabling them to become a QuickBooks Solution Provider through our affiliate partner program.", says Robin Hall, President & Principal QuickBooks Consultant at VARC Solutions.

A Better Customer Experience

Small businesses trying to save money are often faced with the challenge of knowing the right software solutions for their business. Like CPAs who are trusted for accounting and tax advice, Managed Service Providers are uniquely positioned as trusted partners with a business's leadership team. MSPs know the technical infrastructure and requirements and can recommend not only money-saving options, but can also provide a one-call solution to many small business accounting software and business problems.

"Managed Service Providers aren't always QuickBooks experts. But that's where we come in. Through our partner program, they can lean on our QuickBooks expertise behind the scenes, while providing their clients with discounts and an exceptional customer experience." said Robin Hall.

About VARC Solutions: VARC Solutions is an Intuit Partner of the Year and Award-Winning Solution Provider for QuickBooks and Quick Base based in Friendswood, TX. VARC Solutions provides discounted QuickBooks software, payroll, merchant services, outsourced bookkeeping and consulting services, and 3rd party integrations to small business clients across the United States.

Contact:

Robin Hall

281-412-6914

[email protected]

SOURCE VARC Solutions

Related Links

https://varcsolutions.com/

