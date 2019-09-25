VARCIS Launches Asia's First Venture Capital Fund For Sports And Sports Technology

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VARCIS Capital today announces the launch of the world's first Asia-focused Sports Technology Investment and Advisory House. Headquartered in Hong Kong and with imminent leadership announcements to be made in China and Australia, VARCIS has a vision to be the world's most important Sports Technology and Human Performance platform in Asia.

Sports Tech in Asia

"Varcis Capital and our partners are committed to the intersection of Sports and Technology in Asia – specifically Sport, Fitness, Health, Medical, Wellness, eSports and Human Performance – making direct investments and transaction advice to companies," said Mr. Phillip King, Founder and Managing Partner of Varcis Capital. "The first problem with the global landscape is the majority of Venture Capital for the Sports Technology industry is American centric which represents only 5% of the world's human population -- Asia has 62% of the world's population (4.7 billion people) and home to fastest-markets growing at 20% CAGR at the intersection of sports, fitness, health, wellness and technology."

Activities of Varcis Capital

Varcis Capital has created a world-class leadership team, combining elite sports experience, investment management and brand licensing, venture growth research and transaction advice in Asia .

. The Varcis Investment Division will write Seed and Series A cheques of between $500,000 - $5,000,000 USD .

- . The Varcis Transactional Team will provide expertise – from M&A, IPO and Due Diligence advice, technical expertise and brand distribution licensing – to fast-track companies looking to expand, create and monetize sports in Asia

Global Ecosystem, Partnerships, Research-focus and Results

The VARCIS global partner network has access to tens of thousands of sports teams, leagues and organizations in Asia and internationally – as well as the world's leading sports entrepreneurs and exciting young companies.

and internationally – as well as the world's leading sports entrepreneurs and exciting young companies. Key geographic focus markets include – China , Australia , India , Japan , Hong Kong , Singapore , Philippines and Korea and all 48 countries across the Asia region.

, , , , , , and Korea and all 48 countries across the region. Varcis will establish physical offices in Hong Kong , Beijing and Melbourne in 2020.

For further information, please visit the Varcis Capital website at www.varcis.com or email Mr. Phillip King (phillip.king@varciscapital.com)

Media contact:

Mr. John R Persico

Varcis Capital

402 355 406

http://www.varcis.com/

SOURCE VARCIS CAPITAL

Related Links

http://www.varcis.com

