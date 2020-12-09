Varcons Inc. Becomes an Advanced Consulting Partner of Amazon Web Services

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading IT and Cloud Solutions provider Varcons has recently become an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner with specific recognition as an AWS Public Sector Partner and AWS Public Sector Solution Provider. As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, our certified expert team will make sure you get the most out of what AWS has to offer.

Partners must demonstrate considerable ability to qualify for AWS APN Advanced Consulting Partner status. Varcons had to undergo a thorough approval process to demonstrate its knowledge, experience, and customer success with AWS.

"We are delighted to be able to expand our relationship with AWS. Varcons team has experienced, certified architects and engineers, to enable a proven cloud journey for our customers, from governance, security, monitoring, and cost analytics to automated deployments, to optimize customers' IT investments," said Venkatesh Krishnaiah, Director and Founder.

Varcons has developed Cloud7 Framework solutions for federal customers. Varcons' Cloud7 framework accelerates cloud adoption without worrying about security or governance. Varcons' Cloud7 framework with self-service blueprints enables bundled cloud services to provide automated governance, security, advanced analytics, and billing analytics. Varcons' Cloud7 cost and billing framework offer information on overall cloud cost trends, cost by services, cost by storage type, cost by resources, cost burn-rate by project, etc. under a single dashboard. The Cloud7 solution identifies forgotten, over-sized resources, and provides a recommendation to minimize usage costs across multiple accounts.

About Varcons Inc.

Varcons Inc. is a small business based out of Virginia. Varcons offers a wide range of IT professional and cloud services, providing innovative, customized, and cost-effective end-to-end product support to commercial and public sector clients.

