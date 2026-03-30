Varda Launches W-6, Expanding Hypersonic Reentry and Autonomous Navigation Capabilities

The sixth mission marks Varda's first launch of 2026 and advances autonomous hypersonic flight testing.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Varda Space Industries, the leader in orbital pharmaceutical processing and hypersonic reentry testbeds, announced the launch of its W-6 vehicle with SpaceX's Transporter-16 today, marking the company's sixth mission overall and its first launch of 2026.

W-6 carries a suite of advanced payloads designed to expand the technical foundation for autonomous hypersonic flight and next-generation thermal protection systems. The mission is funded through a partnership between the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and commercial space entities.

Autonomous Navigation in Hypersonic Flight

The vehicle carries one interior payload, an autonomous navigation system that uses onboard imagery to identify resident space objects, including stars and low Earth orbit satellites, to determine precise vehicle position. The mission represents a critical step toward fully autonomous navigation for hypersonic and reentry vehicles.

Advancing Thermal Protection Systems

W-6 also carries a nose tile developed by Sandia National Laboratory that is embedded with small samples of advanced thermal protection materials. The mission will enable researchers to evaluate material performance under real life hypersonic heating conditions.

In addition, two instrumented shoulder tiles on the heatshield will collect in-flight thermal and performance data for NASA. These tiles were made at NASA's Ames Research Center in California's Silicon Valley using an alternative production technique called "eChar."

Varda manufactures C-PICA heatshields at the company's headquarters in El Segundo. Originally developed at NASA's Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, CA, C-PICA (Conformal Phenolic Impregnated Carbon Ablator) is an ablative material that has been used on all six W-series capsules.

Building the Infrastructure for Reliable Return

Together, the three payloads will generate valuable flight data to support continued innovation in thermal protection systems for reusable reentry vehicles and hypersonic platforms. The data will also contribute to strengthening the technical foundation required for resilient U.S. national security space capabilities.

W-6 continues Varda's mission to design, build, and return reentry vehicles that expand commercial activity in low Earth orbit. As Varda increases mission cadence in 2026 and into the future, the company is scaling both vehicle production and flight testing to support a growing range of commercial and government customers.

"W-6 demonstrates the ways we support our partners in validating critical technologies. By flying through hypersonic conditions that are impossible to replicate on the ground, we can enable rapid advancement of flight platforms." said Jordan Croom, Vice President of Payloads at Varda. "Frequent, reliable reentry is foundational to building a thriving LEO economy — and to ensuring the United States leads in hypersonic capabilities."

More updates to come as Varda's fleet continues to grow.

About Varda

Varda Space Industries is building the infrastructure for a thriving orbital economy, from in-orbit pharmaceutical processing to reliable and economical hypersonic reentry capsules. The company operates out of El Segundo, California with office and industrial production space and has office space in Washington, D.C. and Huntsville, Alabama. Follow Varda on X (@vardaspace), Instagram (@vardaspaceindustries), and LinkedIn.

Alex Pearlman, Head of Communications and Marketing: [email protected]

Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited. AFRL Public Affairs release approval #AFRL-2026-1301.

SOURCE Varda Space Industries Inc.