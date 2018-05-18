Varentec deploys Grid Edge Control to meet aggressive energy savings goals in Denver across 472 circuits for Xcel Energy

"We appreciate the vision and commitment that Xcel Energy has demonstrated through years of testing of Varentec's technologies to deliver next-generation, supply-side energy efficiency," said Guillaume Dufosse, Varentec CEO. "Xcel Energy is setting a new standard by tapping unprecedented levels of grid edge voltage control at large scale as part of its Integrated Volt VAR Optimization project."

Public Service of Colorado, an Xcel Energy company, has committed to deploy 2,000 ENGO devices and the GEMS software platform within the next 2 years across 472 circuits in the Denver Metropolitan area to meet Colorado's ambitious efficiency targets, and is planning to increase those towards the Commission-approved 4,350 devices as the AGIS project progresses over time.

Over a period of three years, pilot testing of Varentec's technology at an Xcel Energy substation has demonstrated potential voltage reduction of as much as 5%, delivering validated year-round energy savings of 3.3%. DVCs are providing enhanced Conservation Voltage Reduction performance by boosting feeder voltage outliers at the edge of the grid.

About Varentec

Varentec™ provides innovative solutions for the nascent era of distributed grid control. The Varentec ENGO® devices are deployed on the secondary side of the distribution grid to control voltage and reactive power in real time and reduce grid edge voltage fluctuations, even when high numbers of distributed solar or wind systems are deployed on a circuit.

Varentec™, ENGO® and GEMS® are trademarks of Varentec Corporation.

