Varex Imaging To Present At Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that it is scheduled to participate at four upcoming investor conferences during May, June and July 2018. At each investor conference, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Clarence Verhoef, will provide an overview of Varex's business and prospects, unless otherwise noted.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference
Encore at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, NV
Thursday, May 17
Presentation at 10:40 am PT
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City
Thursday, June 7
Presentation at 1:30 pm ET
Nasdaq London Conference
The May Fair Hotel in London
Tuesday June 12, 2018
1x1 meetings only
CJS Securities 18th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference
Metropolis Country Club in White Plains, NY
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
"Fireside chat" discussion (no webcast available) and 1x1 meetings
At investor conferences where Varex will make a presentations that is webcast, the webcast will be accessible to the public via the company's website at vareximaging.com. Replays will be available for 90 days after the presentation.
About Varex
Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, visit vareximaging.com.
For Information Contact:
Howard Goldman
Director of Investor & Public Relations
Varex Imaging Corporation
801.978.5274 | howard.goldman@vareximaging.com
