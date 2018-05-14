Varex Imaging To Present At Four Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City

Thursday, June 7

Presentation at 1:30 pm ET

Nasdaq London Conference

The May Fair Hotel in London

Tuesday June 12, 2018

1x1 meetings only

CJS Securities 18th Annual New Ideas Summer Conference

Metropolis Country Club in White Plains, NY

Tuesday, July 10, 2018

"Fireside chat" discussion (no webcast available) and 1x1 meetings

At investor conferences where Varex will make a presentations that is webcast, the webcast will be accessible to the public via the company's website at vareximaging.com. Replays will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, visit vareximaging.com.

For Information Contact:

Howard Goldman

Director of Investor & Public Relations

Varex Imaging Corporation

801.978.5274 | howard.goldman@vareximaging.com

