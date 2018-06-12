Varex Imaging To Showcase Its Industrial Imaging Components At The 12th European Conference On Non-Destructive Testing

At Booth C05:09, the Varex exhibit will feature an array of its X-ray tubes and linear accelerators, digital detectors and other image processing solutions. These components are designed for industrial imaging systems that are used in electronics inspection, casting and weld/pipeline inspection, metrology, industrial cone beam computed tomography, materials science and quality control for automotive, aerospace and electronics manufacturing. Visit vareximaging.com/security-industrial-products for more information about our products.

NDT Imaging Presentation

In addition, Varex Product Manager, Tuomas Holma, will give a presentation at ECNDT on Thursday, June 14th at 15:20 entitled "Varex Imaging Chain - Why is it more than the sum of its parts?" and include discussion of key integrated NDT product offerings.

Inline CT Inspection – integrated X-ray source, digital detector and software enabling improved speed and image quality for inspection on the production line

Film replacement – Varex Linac and digital detector can offer up to 60x faster time to Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR)

Field Radiography – using a lightweight, wireless digital detector and software for improved workflow and fast time to image with portables or isotopes

3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography

The aim of using 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) in Industrial NDT is to get the clearest view possible of the item being scanned to enable accurate inspection and analysis of parts. 3D CBCT supplies important supplementary information in the Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) X-ray inspection process. 3D CBCT, which include 2-D corrections for scatter, scintillator light spread and lag, makes a more accurate analysis of the inspection item possible than radiography alone can do due to the depiction of the inspection item in 3D.

Varex Imaging offers an expansive portfolio of components for Industrial CBCT System:

Digital Detector Arrays enhance NDT 3D CBCT systems with their high dynamic range and contrast; high saturation dose, high speed and small pixel pitch.

4343HE and 2530HE DDAs offer excellent image acquisition for high-energy CT.

XRD 1611 DDA offers high resolution with real 100 µm at a wide energy range.

XRD 1621 DDA offers excellent frame rate and resolution for CBCT.

HPX series X-ray tubes are ideal for CBCT due to their focal spot, high-energy range from 160 kV to 450 kV and a robust design. In development is a new product in the EDS range with a focal spot and energy range combination which is optimized for CBCT.

CBCT Software Tools include image processing algorithms and CBCT reconstruction software in the form of an easy to use software toolkit designed for use with Varex Imaging X-Ray fluoroscopic digital detectors. This software toolkit comprises a suite of Windows-based software libraries that enable OEMs to quickly develop software that produce high-quality 2D images or 3D reconstructions.

