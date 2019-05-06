Varex Imaging To Showcase New X-Ray Digital Detectors At Control 2019 In Stuttgart

SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced the company will be showcasing its X-ray components for nondestructive testing (NDT) and inspection (NDI) used in quality control and assurance at Control 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. Varex will be introducing new digital detectors to this international gathering of leading service providers, equipment developers and research institutes working in the Industrial Inspection sector.

At this trade show, Varex will be exhibiting a variety of digital flat panel detectors, X-ray tubes, software solutions and Control and Connect accessories optimized for NDT and will be introducing its latest digital detectors:

3030DXV-I and 3020DXV-I

The 3030DXV-I and 3020DXV-I are detectors designed for demanding industrial X-ray imaging applications. With frame rates up to 45fps and the latest generation, high dynamic range 1.5k x 1.5k sensor providing excellent sensitivity and dynamic range. Suitable for use at energies up to 225 kV. These detectors are designed to provide maximum imaging area and radiation hardness with minimal footprint and reasonable weight.

XRpad2 4336i

A digital panel with excellent image quality and high resolution based on 100 µm pixel. This detector is both lightweight and robust – IPX4 rated. The XRpad2 4336i contains on-board frame averaging for continuous X-ray sources like isotopes and on-board image corrections for radiographic images generated with pulsed X-ray Sources.

To find out more about these new products and our X-ray components for use in Quality Control and Assurance systems join our team of Imaging Experts at Control 2019 (Booth #8409) in Stuttgart, Germany. For more information visit: vareximaging.com

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, visit vareximaging.com.

For Information contact:

Kirstie Mogilner

Marketing Manager

+44 (0) 7909449409 | kirstie.mogilner@vareximaging.com

Howard Goldman

Director of Investor & Public Relations

+1 (801) 978-5274 | howard.goldman@vareximaging.com

SOURCE Varex Imaging Corporation

