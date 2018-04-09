This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the company's website at investors.vareximaging.com. Investors can also access this teleconference at 1-877-524-8416 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-412-902-1028 from non-U.S. locations. A replay of this teleconference will be available from May 3rd through May 17th and can be accessed at the company's website or 1-877-660-6853 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-201-612-7415 from non-U.S. locations - Passcode: 13678618.

For automatic "Email Alerts" regarding Varex news and events, investors can subscribe at investors.vareximaging.com.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's components are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers of X-ray imaging systems use the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software as components in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

For Information Contact:

Howard Goldman

Director of Investor & Public Relations

Varex Imaging Corporation

801.978.5274 | howard.goldman@vareximaging.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varex-schedules-second-quarter-fiscal-year-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300625826.html

SOURCE Varex Imaging Corporation

Related Links

https://vareximaging.com

