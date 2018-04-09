Varex Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

SALT LAKE CITY, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 following the close of regular trading on Thursday, May 3, 2018. The earnings news release will be followed by a teleconference available to all interested parties at 3:00 pm MT that day.
This call will be webcast live and can be accessed at the company's website at investors.vareximaging.com. Investors can also access this teleconference at 1-877-524-8416 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-412-902-1028 from non-U.S. locations. A replay of this teleconference will be available from May 3rd through May 17th and can be accessed at the company's website or 1-877-660-6853 from anywhere in the U.S. or 1-201-612-7415 from non-U.S. locations - Passcode: 13678618.
About Varex
Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include tubes, digital flat panel detectors and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's components are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers of X-ray imaging systems use the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software as components in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.
For Information Contact:
Howard Goldman
Director of Investor & Public Relations
Varex Imaging Corporation
801.978.5274 | howard.goldman@vareximaging.com
