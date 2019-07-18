Varex Subsidiary Direct Conversion Opens Application Innovation Centre In Munich

SALT LAKE CITY, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that its Direct Conversion AB subsidiary has opened its Application Innovation Centre in Graefelfing, Munich, Germany. The facility will showcase Direct Conversion's advanced photon counting X-ray products and provide deeper insight into how this innovative and disruptive imaging technology can benefit healthcare professionals and patients.

Medical specialists, research experts and representatives from the healthcare industry will be able to discover how photon counting detectors offer sharper X-ray images at lower dose rates than conventional detectors through tours of laboratories that contain shielded and self-shielded X-ray equipment and a universal CT setup for medical feasibility studies.

Adding depth to the visitor experience, Direct Conversion will be conducting workshops, seminars and training focused on its advanced technology, as well as ongoing proof-of-principle (POP) and proof-of-concept (POC) studies.

Direct Conversion CEO Spencer Gunn explains, "I am very excited by what we have created. The customer can come in, see demonstrations using our detectors, explore integration examples and try out imaging applications of their own. This will allow existing and potential users of our detection systems to grow their confidence in our solutions and the detectors' abilities."

Looking ahead, Gunn adds, "Direct Conversion will be able to broaden its application experience and present our detectors in their best light which means an easier route to long term customer relationships and improved services."

Last week, more than 100 delegates attended a two-day inaugural symposium to mark the opening of the Centre where Leibniz Award winner Professor Dr. Franz Pfeiffer and Professor Dr. Willi Kalender presented on the significance and applications of photon counting in relation to biomedical imaging and spiral CT (computed tomography).

Located in Munich's "biotech triangle," the Application Innovation Centre will allow Direct Conversion to further strengthen its collaborative work with the neighboring Technical University Munich (TUM) and the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU).

About Direct Conversion

Under its Ajat and XCounter brands, Direct Conversion provides innovative linear array digital detector products that are incorporated into imaging systems used globally by a broad range of medical and industrial customers: systems used by orthodontists, orthopedic radiographers, oil & gas engineers, food packagers and nuclear site inspectors. Direct Conversion is one of the world's largest manufacturer of CdTe detectors. For more information about Direct Conversion visit directconversion.com.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator, designer and manufacturer of X-ray imaging components, which include X-ray tubes, digital detectors and other image processing solutions that are key components of X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in medical imaging as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate the company's X-ray sources, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Varex, visit vareximaging.com.

