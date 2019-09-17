Varex To Present At The Sidoti & Company 2019 Fall Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varex Imaging Corporation (Nasdaq: VREX) announced today that it is scheduled to make a presentation at the Sidoti & Company 2019 Fall Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at 11:30 am Eastern Time. This event is being held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York City.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Sunny Sanyal, will provide an overview of Varex's business and prospects. Varex's presentation will be webcast and accessible to the public via the company's website at vareximaging.com. Replays will be available for 90 days after the presentation at the same website.

About Varex

Varex Imaging Corporation is a leading innovator and manufacturer of X-ray imaging products that are key components in X-ray imaging systems. With a 65+ year history of successful innovation, Varex's products are used in numerous medical and industrial imaging applications. Global OEM manufacturers incorporate Varex's X-ray tubes, digital detectors, connecting devices and imaging software in their imaging systems to detect, diagnose and protect. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Varex employs approximately 2,000 people located at manufacturing and service center sites in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit vareximaging.com.

For Information Contact:

Howard Goldman

Director of Investor & Public Relations

Varex Imaging Corporation

801.978.5274 | howard.goldman@vareximaging.com

SOURCE Varex Imaging Corporation

Related Links

https://www.vareximaging.com

