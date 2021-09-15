Vari® Forms Advisory Board

Power players in real estate and tech have joined the Vari Advisory Board to help amplify the company's rapid growth.

"Having the depth of knowledge that these incredible experts bring will give us new ways of thinking and drive our business forward," said Jason McCann, chief executive officer and co-founder of Vari. "With the traditional workspace model changing, we are focused on evolving our product and service offerings to help the world reimagine the future of workspace to elevate people."

Vari Advisory Board appointees include:

Margot Carter is a leader in building businesses in technology, construction and real estate. She is president of Living Mountain Capital and co-founder of Cien, an artificial intelligence company dedicated to improving sales productivity by using its artificial intelligence to clean up CRM data to make the data actionable and rich in information. Margot successfully advises companies and pe firms on Digital transformation and innovative and disruptive strategies. Previously, as Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of RealPage, she led the company's IPO. Margot is the Lead Director, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of Installed Building Products. Additionally, she is a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee and Audit Committee of Eagle Materials Inc. and serves on the board of Freeman Company, the world's largest brand experience business.





Advisory Board Member Quotes:

Margot Carter: "I'm excited to help expand Vari's progress in reimagining and inspiring the future of work with spaces that prioritize flexibility, efficiency, collaboration and innovation. By helping to grow and expand Vari's reach, we can help empower more organizations to create better workforce experiences whenever, wherever and however people work."





"For more than 20 years, I've known and from time to time advised Vari founders Jason and Dan. What they've accomplished in the short life of Vari has been remarkable -- innovative, disruptive, and successful. They are changing an industry, not to mention lives, all while creating value. I'm honored to be a member of Vari's Advisory Board and to support their mission." Debra von Storch : "Since meeting Jason and Dan in 2017, they have always included me as a part of the Vari family. Vari products and services can make a major impact on the future of work. I'm excited about the future of Vari and thrilled to be a part of the new Advisory Board."

Vari is best known for taking sit-stand desks mainstream around the world. In 2020, the company rebranded to Vari from its former name, VariDesk.

Today, Vari has a full line of workspace products, including conference tables, movable walls, soft seating, storage, lighting and more. The company's flexible office furniture helps fast-growing organizations adapt as business needs change. Workspace design planning is typically complimentary, and Vari products are in-stock and available quickly.

Since 2020, Vari has expanded into Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Charlotte, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, Tampa, and Washington D.C. The company is currently looking for corporate sales talent in those markets.

To learn about how Vari office products can transform any workspace, please visit www.vari.com.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards.

