Vari® To Open Third VariSpace™ Location In Dallas-Ft. Worth

"VariSpace Coppell will not only become our third VariSpace in DFW, but also our new Vari headquarters," said McCann.

VariSpace Coppell is part of the company's growing space-as-as service portfolio. The new commercial real estate concept, which has attracted tenants from Fortune 50 enterprises to fast-growing local companies, brings first-class amenities and flexible space solutions together in a multi-tenant campus. The highly visible site at the intersection of Highway 121 and Freeport Parkway will be an attractive, flexible option for businesses seeking a convenient suburban location.

"Coppell has been home for Vari since the beginning," said Jason McCann, co-founder and CEO of Vari. "Coppell is a great area for fast growing companies looking to attract and retain talent – exactly what we look for in a VariSpace location. Coppell is an accessible suburban location with amazing schools and a business-centric community. This is an exciting moment for us, and we look forward to breaking ground to build what will become not only our next VariSpace, but our new headquarters."

VariSpace Coppell will begin pre-leasing in early 2021 for occupancy the following year. Vari plans to occupy part of the building in Coppell as its global headquarters.

"Vari has been part of our community for almost a decade," said Coppell Mayor Karen Hunt. "We're thrilled that they are expanding their presence in our community. We look forward to not only growing this relationship, but to welcoming other fast-growing businesses that will call VariSpace Coppell home."

Archway's Westgate at Coppell is a master planned development including Class A office space, retail, restaurants, and a full-service hotel. "We couldn't be more pleased with Vari's decision to choose Westgate at Coppell for its next VariSpace location and corporate headquarters," said Archway's DFW development partner Eric Hawk. "Having a world class organization anchoring the development solidifies our plans to attract high-end amenities to fill out the remaining available pad sites."

Johnny Johnson and Chris Taylor of Cushman & Wakefield represented Archway on the transaction.

VariSpace Las Colinas, the company's first foray into space-as-a-service, has had a tremendous reception and was essentially leased up while still under construction. VariSpace Southlake will have its first tenant begin occupancy in January 2021 and just signed a lease with a second tenant last week.

About Vari

A workspace innovation company, Vari helps growing organizations unlock the potential of their space and their people. From a collection of office furniture to workspaces offering space-as-a-service, the company makes it easy for high-growth businesses to scale and flex their office space. Organizations all over the world — including over 98% of the Fortune 500 — use Vari products, which are tested and certified to the highest industry standards

Media Contact

Andrea McLaughlin

Phone: (972) 538-9565

[email protected]

SOURCE Vari

Related Links

https://www.vari.com

