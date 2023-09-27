Variable Cam Timing Market size to grow by USD 13.48 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aichi Brand, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. and BorgWarner Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The variable cam timing market is estimated to grow by USD 13.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.58%. The variable cam timing market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer variable cam timing market are Aichi Brand, American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Camcraft Inc., Cloyes Gear and Products Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, Hilite Germany GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mechadyne International Ltd., Mikuni Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, and Suzuki Motor Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. - The company offers variable cam timing such as timing system components and variable valve timing kits.

BorgWarner Inc. - The company offers variable cam timing such as Electric Variable Cam Timing with a Low drag gear system and compact efficient brushless motor.

Camcraft Inc. - The company offers variable cam timing such as automotive OEM variable valve timing VVT solution.

The company offers variable cam timing such as automotive OEM variable valve timing VVT solution. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market. APAC will account for 58% of the global market during the forecast period. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the major contributors to the regional market. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the automotive sector saw a notable 21% increase in domestic sales in FY 2022-2023. Furthermore, the passenger vehicle industry recorded its best sales statistics and displayed an exceptional annual growth rate of 27%. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the variable cam timing market in APAC during the forecast period. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles

Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles Key Trend - Development of electric variable cam timing technology

- Development of electric variable cam timing technology Major Challenges - Increasing focus on the adoption of EVs globally

Market Segmentation

By Type, the hydraulic cam phaser segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hydraulic cam phasers are a crucial component of variable cam timing systems in modern engines and they play a vital role in optimizing engine performance by adjusting the camshaft's position relative to the crankshaft and controlling the timing of the intake and exhaust valves. The ability to deliver continuous and accurate adjustments to valve timing makes it a leading market segment during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a free Sample Report

Variable Cam Timing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.58% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.34 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany

