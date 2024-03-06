Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems Global Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Daikin, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Ingersoll-Rand, Lennox, LG Electronics, Midea, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics and UTC

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Heat Pump Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.8% CAGR and reach US$29 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Heat Recovery Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.

The report profiles 58 key players.

 A selections of companies covered includes:

  • Daikin Industries Ltd.
  • Fujitsu General Ltd.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • Ingersoll-Rand PLC
  • Lennox International, Inc.
  • LG Electronics, Inc.
  • Midea Group Co., Ltd.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States
  • Canada
  • Japan
  • China
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • United Kingdom
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
    • Australia
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Argentina
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • Saudi Arabia
    • United Arab Emirates
    • Rest of Middle East
  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION


