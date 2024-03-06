Variable Refrigerant Flow Systems Global Strategic Business Report 2024, Featuring Daikin, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Ingersoll-Rand, Lennox, LG Electronics, Midea, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics and UTC

DUBLIN, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems estimated at US$17.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$41.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Heat Pump Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.8% CAGR and reach US$29 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Heat Recovery Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.

The report profiles 58 key players.

A selections of companies covered includes:

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Fujitsu General Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Ingersoll-Rand PLC

Lennox International, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Midea Group Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

