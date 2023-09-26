Varian Acquires Aspekt Solutions, Strengthening Advanced Oncology Solutions Offering

Acquisition of Aspekt Solutions expands Varian's medical physics and dosimetry services, building on Varian's commitment to providing a holistic approach to cancer care.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, announced today that it has acquired Aspekt Solutions, a leading provider of medical physics, dosimetry, and strategy consultation services. The acquisition of Aspekt Solutions will expand Varian's Advanced Oncology Solutions (AOS) offerings and increase the ability to address the rising demand for customized services and standardized care delivery.

Cancer care is evolving rapidly, and providers face numerous challenges, including the rising cost of care, technological complexity, and a shortage of skilled personnel. While navigating these challenges, cancer centers strive to meet several competing objectives in clinical quality, operational efficiency, and technology utilization. Through AOS, Varian offers tailored engagements that harness the power of technology and combine it with professional support from world-class experts with diverse clinical and operational experience. These teams collaborate with cancer centers to help them realize their unique goals for expanding, upgrading, or standardizing operations while implementing global best practices in cancer care.

"Through our AOS offerings, we've been leading the way in melding innovative technology with clinical expertise to help address these challenges," commented Chuck Lindley, Vice President of AOS, at Varian. "With Aspekt Solutions, we can support more oncology centers with a holistic approach to addressing today's challenges while also preparing for the fast-evolving future of cancer care."

"As part of Varian, we are confident that we will have more opportunities to empower clinicians and patients around the world," added Brian Pellegrini, CEO of Aspekt Solutions. "We are excited to continue our mission of bringing together the best team of physicists, dosimetrists, and consultants in the industry and partnering with clients to support and extend their existing programs and prepare them for the future. Our immediate focus will be on ensuring that the transition is as smooth as it is beneficial for customers and Aspekt Solutions employees."

About Varian
At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy, to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.  

About Aspekt Solutions
Aspekt Solutions offers radiology and radiation oncology providers the staff, guidance, technical and operational expertise they need to turn a high-risk, high-capital business into a competitive advantage. Our mission is to make a difference one patient, one clinic, one system at a time. That mission starts by bringing together the best team of physicists, dosimetrists, and strategy consultants in the industry, and closely partnering with clients to support and extend their existing programs and prepare them for the future.

