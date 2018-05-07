Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor

PALO ALTO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it has acquired Cooperative CL Enterprises (COOP), a leading distributor of radiotherapy equipment in Taiwan. COOP currently employs 45 people, and has represented Varian in Taiwan for more than 40 years.
"With the acquisition of COOP, Varian will be able to work and collaborate more closely with our customers in Taiwan as well as providing more efficient and comprehensive services," said Kevin O'Reilly, president of Asia Pacific for Varian.
"COOP has built a strong team in Taiwan," said Xiao Zhang, vice president and managing director for Varian in the region. "The team, led by Christina Lin as the new managing director of Varian Taiwan, is now able to directly access all Varian resources and tools for products and services. We hope to provide enhanced service for our customers and expand the access of quality and cost-effective cancer care solutions in Taiwan, as well as engage in more clinical research and collaborations with leading hospitals."
"Since its founding, COOP has been focused on being the best partner for clinicians in the fight against cancer," said CP Lin, founder of COOP. "We are committed to providing the most advanced solutions and comprehensive services for customers in Taiwan to save more lives. I believe by joining the Varian family and leveraging its global network, we can better serve customers in Taiwan and provide state-of-the-art cancer care for patients in Taiwan."
About Varian
Varian focuses energy on saving lives and is the world's leading manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating and managing cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.
