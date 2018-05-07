Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor

"COOP has built a strong team in Taiwan," said Xiao Zhang, vice president and managing director for Varian in the region. "The team, led by Christina Lin as the new managing director of Varian Taiwan, is now able to directly access all Varian resources and tools for products and services. We hope to provide enhanced service for our customers and expand the access of quality and cost-effective cancer care solutions in Taiwan, as well as engage in more clinical research and collaborations with leading hospitals."

"Since its founding, COOP has been focused on being the best partner for clinicians in the fight against cancer," said CP Lin, founder of COOP. "We are committed to providing the most advanced solutions and comprehensive services for customers in Taiwan to save more lives. I believe by joining the Varian family and leveraging its global network, we can better serve customers in Taiwan and provide state-of-the-art cancer care for patients in Taiwan."

About Varian

Varian focuses energy on saving lives and is the world's leading manufacturer of medical devices and software for treating and managing cancer. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Varian employs approximately 6,500 people around the world. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

