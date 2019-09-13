Varian and Oncora Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Radiation Oncology

PALO ALTO, Calif. and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced it is investing in Oncora Medical and partnering to accelerate the development of software tools to enable precision medicine in radiation oncology. Oncora is a privately-held digital health company using software and data to equip doctors and scientists with analytics tools to develop the optimal cancer treatment plan for each patient.

Oncora Patient Care™, the company's documentation, workflow, and decision support solution, was developed in conjunction with oncologists at MD Anderson Cancer Center and helps capture critical data about cancer patients, their treatments, and their clinical outcomes so that doctors can learn from past experience to improve care for patients.

Oncora's predictive modeling engine encodes this knowledge in computational models that can accurately predict the outcomes of new patients' treatments. Varian and Oncora plan to use these predictive models to help doctors design treatments for patients that minimize their risk of toxicity and maximize their chance for cure. Oncora Analytics™, the company's research engine, aggregates longitudinal data on prior patients and makes this real-world data available to power scientific and medical research. The software is in use at 13 sites of care across the United States.

"We envision a world where all patients have access to the highest quality cancer care regardless of their location," said Corey Zankowski, senior vice president of Varian Oncology Software Solutions. "Oncora Medical's ability to aggregate vast amounts of patient data is designed to empower oncologists with a decision support tool to achieve the goal of elevating the standard of care across the country."

"Oncora's mission is to improve outcomes for cancer patients by developing intuitive software tools to better collect and learn from real world data," said David Lindsay, Oncora co-founder and chief executive officer. "We look forward to partnering with Varian to develop and deploy innovative new tools in the fight against cancer."

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 9,200 employees across 70 countries keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

About Oncora Medical, Inc.

Oncora Medical, Inc., a privately held software company in Philadelphia, PA, has developed a powerful predictive analytics platform for oncology, capable of analyzing diverse healthcare data and applying advanced machine learning techniques to produce valuable clinical insights. Currently, Oncora is working to improve the cancer experience (both for physicians and their patients) with software to help design more personalized treatment plans and generate real world data to support scientific advancement. For more information on how Oncora is fighting cancer with data, visit oncoramedical.com.

