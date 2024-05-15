Varian Announces Exclusive US Distribution Agreement with Innova Vascular for New Innovative Thrombectomy Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, has announced an exclusive US distribution agreement with Innova Vascular, Inc., a medical device company engaged in the development of innovative minimally invasive devices for treating vascular disease, including its Laguna Thrombectomy System which is designed to treat venous thromboembolism.

Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a significant medical condition characterized by the formation of blood clots within the deep venous system. As many as 600,000 VTEs occur each year in the United States alone[1]. Patients with cancer are at an increased risk of developing deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which could result in pulmonary embolism (PE), a life-threatening condition. The effects of DVT and PE, even when not life-threatening, can have a significant negative impact on an individual's quality of life.

The Laguna Thrombectomy System consists of the Malibu Aspiration Catheter System and the Laguna Clot Retriever System, which are designed to optimize clot extraction procedures even in the most challenging cases. With a simplified set-up process, physicians can quickly navigate the catheter through complex anatomy with confidence. With its excellent flexibility and trackability, and comprehensive range of sizes, the Laguna Thrombectomy System enables treatment of a wide range of patients and clot morphologies.

According to Dr. John Moriarty, Professor of Interventional Radiology and Cardiology and Vice Chair of Clinical Research at UCLA, "The Laguna Thrombectomy system stands out as a significant enhancement to the current treatment options available for venous thromboembolism. The flexibility of the aspiration catheter and clot retriever coupled together with its user-friendly design will empower operators of diverse skill levels to effectively clear clots in critical patients."

Dr. Bulent Arslan, Professor and Chair, Vascular and Interventional Service Lines, Rush University Medical Center, will be presenting on the 'Early Clinical Experience of the Laguna Thrombectomy System' at the Global Embolization Symposium and Technology (GEST 2024) in New York on May 17.

"Varian's collaboration with Innova Vascular expands options for VTE management, addressing a rapidly growing patient population in need of treatment and strengthens our ability to provide a comprehensive diagnostic and treatment solution to the cancer patient," says Frank Facchini, MD, FSIR, President of Varian Interventional Solutions. "Together with Siemens Healthineers, we are integrating world-class imaging with groundbreaking interventional therapies to revolutionize patient care. It's an exciting step forward in our collective commitment to making a lasting impact on healthcare outcomes and advancing therapies."

The Malibu Aspiration System and Laguna Clot Retriever System received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance in June 2023. VARIAN is a trademark of Varian Medical Systems, Inc., pending or registered U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Laguna Thrombectomy System, Laguna Clot Retriever, and Malibu Aspiration Catheter are trademarks of Innova Vascular, Inc., pending or registered U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off.

About Varian

At Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 75 years, Varian has developed, built, and delivered innovative technologies and solutions that help care providers around the globe treat millions of patients each year. Today, as a Siemens Healthineers company, we support every step of the cancer care journey – from screening to survivorship. From advanced imaging and radiation therapy, to comprehensive software and services, to interventional radiology, we are harnessing the power of our perspective while also pursuing clinical research to create a more efficient, and more personalized care pathway. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com.

About Innova Vascular

Innova Vascular, Inc. is a medical device company based in Irvine, California, engaged in the development of innovative minimally invasive solutions to treat arterial and venous thromboembolism. Its product portfolio includes, but is not limited to, the Laguna Clot Retriever System and the Malibu Aspiration Catheter System. Additional information about the company can be found at www.innovavascular.com

Press Contact

Kristin Corey

Varian Corporate Communications

[email protected]

1 National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. (2022). What Is Venous Thromboembolism? U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health. https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/venous-thromboembolism

SOURCE Varian