Varian Announces Goshen Center for Cancer Care Treats First Patient with Ethos® Therapy, Expanding Access to Personalized Cancer Care

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced the Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, Ind., treated its first patient with Ethos™ therapy, marking the first availability of this advanced cancer treatment in the state of Indiana.

The Ethos therapy system combines an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) powerhouse with artificial intelligence (AI) adaptive capabilities in one system, creating workflow efficiencies that benefit both patient and clinician. This new solution is designed to deliver an entire adaptive treatment in a typical 15-minute timeslot, from patient setup through treatment delivery, making it ideal for a busy center. Incorporating multi-modality images, the Ethos adaptive therapy provides the ability to personalize the patient's treatment based on their anatomy and position at the time of treatment. The goal is to better target the tumor, enable more customized margins, and potentially improve overall outcomes with a reduction in dose to healthy tissue.

"In the 25 years I have been in the field of radiation oncology, adaptive radiotherapy is the most revolutionary technology I have seen," said John P. Lowden, MS, DABR, Medical Physicist, Goshen Center for Cancer Care. "Ethos allows community cancer centers like Goshen Center for Cancer Care to provide adaptive daily treatments in an affordable and efficient package that keeps patient-centered design at its core."

Ethos therapy has the potential to ensure that advanced treatment approaches are available to any patient regardless of their proximity to major metropolitan cities or academic medical centers. An AI-assisted adaptive therapy system with an intelligent optimization engine and guided workflow, such as Ethos, can move adaptive therapy from a specialty offering by large centers into the mainstream of care. Ethos also offers the flexibility to choose adaptive or non-adaptive therapy to maximize operational efficiencies.

"Every patient deserves personalized cancer care," said Chris Toth, president of Varian Oncology Systems. "Varian is honored to be working with Goshen Health as one of the first hospitals nationally to bring Ethos adaptive treatments to patients and help all of us move closer to creating a world without fear of cancer."

"Ethos adaptive planning is truly remarkable technology," said Chelsea Poscharsky, RTT, Goshen Center for Cancer Care. "Because Ethos enables the creation of on-table adaptive plans, patients who would normally spend an entire day with us to get their anatomy correct prior to treatment are able to be treated within a 15-20-minute time slot. All without sacrificing treatment effectiveness or increasing patient side effects."

For more information on Ethos, visit www.varian.com/ethos.

About Varian

At Varian, we envision a world without fear of cancer. For more than 70 years, we have developed, built and delivered innovative cancer care technologies and solutions for our clinical partners around the globe to help them treat millions of patients each year. With an Intelligent Cancer Care approach, we are harnessing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to enhance cancer treatment and expand access to care. Our 10,000 employees across 70 locations keep the patient and our clinical partners at the center of our thinking as we power new victories in cancer care. Because, for cancer patients everywhere, their fight is our fight. For more information, visit http://www.varian.com and follow @VarianMedSys on Twitter.

